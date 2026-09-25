Haley O'Brien | WITF
Haley O'Brien joined WITF in 2026. A native of Scranton, she enjoys exploring Pennsylvania's diverse communities. Haley previously worked at NPR/PBS stations in Northeast Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley, and has won awards for video storytelling and beat reporting.
-
Pennsylvania’s legislators return to the capitol Monday following a 10-week recess, with several unresolved issues awaiting action, including the future of skill games, regulation of data centers, rising utility costs and restrictions on cell phone use in schools.