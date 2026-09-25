100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports Voices

Friday Night Rivals week four: Lake-Lehman at Hanover Area, plus PSU vs. Wisconsin and more

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News,
Bob Ide
Published September 25, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

WVIA's Roger DuPuis and FOX56 Sports Director Bob Ide are in the WVIA podcast studio looking ahead to this week's Friday Night Rivals game: Lake-Lehman at Hanover Area.

It's a Wyoming Valley Conference crossover game, with Hanover Area in District 2 and Lake-Lehman in District 3.

Lake-Lehman has a new coach, Mike Mully Jr. They beat Mid Valley in the first game of the year — their only win so far, Bob notes. "They run a Wing-T offense ... they've been successful at it."

Hanover Area, which is coached by Eric Richardson, is 0-4 so far, but "they're one of the most balanced teams in District 2," Bob said. "They pass and run for like 150 yards per game."

"It's a good matchup," he said, and we'll hear from both coaches.

Bob also runs down his FNR Top 10 for week 4 of the high school football season.

We'll also look ahead to Penn State vs. Wisconsin, Notre Dame taking on Purdue, and the start of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins training camp.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.

Tags
Sports Voices Hanover Area School DistrictLake-Lehman School DistrictHigh school footballHigh school sportsBob IdeFOX56College sportsCollege footballPenn StateNittany LionsNotre Dame FootballNotre Dame Fighting IrishPurdue BoilermakersWisconsin BadgersWilkes-Barre/Scranton PenguinsWilkes-Barre/Scranton PenguinsHockey
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Bob Ide
See stories by Bob Ide