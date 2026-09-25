Friday Night Rivals week four: Lake-Lehman at Hanover Area, plus PSU vs. Wisconsin and more
WVIA's Roger DuPuis and FOX56 Sports Director Bob Ide are in the WVIA podcast studio looking ahead to this week's Friday Night Rivals game: Lake-Lehman at Hanover Area.
It's a Wyoming Valley Conference crossover game, with Hanover Area in District 2 and Lake-Lehman in District 3.
Lake-Lehman has a new coach, Mike Mully Jr. They beat Mid Valley in the first game of the year — their only win so far, Bob notes. "They run a Wing-T offense ... they've been successful at it."
Hanover Area, which is coached by Eric Richardson, is 0-4 so far, but "they're one of the most balanced teams in District 2," Bob said. "They pass and run for like 150 yards per game."
"It's a good matchup," he said, and we'll hear from both coaches.
Bob also runs down his FNR Top 10 for week 4 of the high school football season.
We'll also look ahead to Penn State vs. Wisconsin, Notre Dame taking on Purdue, and the start of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins training camp.
You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.