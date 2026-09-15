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Penn State trustees to consider sale of Wilkes-Barre campus

WVIA | By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published September 15, 2026 at 1:55 PM EDT
The Penn State lion shrine sits on Wilkes-Barre's campus.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
The Penn State lion shrine sits on Wilkes-Barre's campus.

The Penn State Wilkes-Barre campus could soon have a new owner.

The university’s Board of Trustees will consider proposed real estate transactions involving both the Wilkes-Barre and Shenango campuses at meetings this week.

The board will hold committee meetings on Thursday and a full board meeting on Friday.

“The university will share more information about these two transactions in conjunction with those public meetings,” the school said in a statement Tuesday.

Meanwhile, members of the Wilkes-Barre campus’ advisory board have received no information about the future of the 54-acre estate in Lehman Twp., Chair Jill Schwartz said.

“I’m in shock,” she said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Closing in the spring

Trustees voted in May 2025 to close seven campuses, including Wilkes-Barre, due to dwindling enrollment and fiscal challenges. The Hazleton, Schuylkill and Scranton campuses had also been considered for closure but were spared.

The Wilkes-Barre campus will close for good at the end of the spring 2027 semester.

Historic campus

Penn State describes the campus as being “13 miles west of Wilkes-Barre on a beautiful, park-like estate.”

The school traces its history back to 1916, making it the oldest higher educational presence in the Wyoming Valley.

In the mid-1960s, Richard and Helen Robinson of Connecticut gave Hayfield House and the surrounding farm property in Lehman Twp. to the university. Coal baron John N. Conyngham and his wife, Bertha, built the house in the early 1930s. It was valued at approximately $1 million at the time of construction.

Penn State Wilkes-Barre uses the Hayfield House for many purposes. Coal baron John Conyngham and his wife, Bertha, built the home during the Great Depression.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Penn State Wilkes-Barre uses the Hayfield House for many purposes. Coal baron John Conyngham and his wife, Bertha, built the home during the Great Depression.

Penn State converted the mansion into administrative offices and classrooms. The former 19-car garage now houses the student commons and bookstore. A 15-acre wooded walkway displays a wide variety of trees and shrubs, some imported from Europe.

The campus also includes the Athletic and Recreation Building, the Science Building, the Bell Center for Technology, the Friedman Observatory, the Murphy Student Services Center, the Struthers Family Career Services Center and the Nesbitt Academic Commons.
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Local Penn StatePenn State Wilkes-BarreLehman TownshipLuzerne County
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall has covered education in Northeast Pennsylvania for almost two decades. She visits the region's classrooms and reports on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers. Her reporting ranges from covering controversial school closure plans and analyzing test scores to uncovering wasteful spending and highlighting the inspirational work done by the region's educators. Her work has been recognized by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Women's Press Association.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
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