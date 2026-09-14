Local production of 'Come From Away' offers different perspective on 9/11

Cast, crew of Little Theatre's 'Come From Away' reflect on 9/11 memories as show opens on 25th anniversary

As the drums pick up and one character tells another to "turn on your radio," in the opening number of “Come From Away,” the cast at Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre transports the audience to “that morning.”

That morning was Sept. 11, 2001 in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland. Thirty-eight planes were diverted to the town's airport when U.S. airspace was closed following the terrorist attacks 25 years ago.

Third measles-related death in Pa. reported in Jefferson County

Amid a growing measles outbreak, Pennsylvania officials reported the third measles-related death in the state so far this year in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Coroner Greg Furlong confirmed the death of a 40-year-old female Jefferson County resident in a social media post early Sunday morning. Furlong said no further details will be shared.