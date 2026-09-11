Twenty-five years later, 9/11 lessons, grief continue in region

Firefighter's daughter, Pentagon hero, soldier who guarded Saddam Hussein: 25 years later, 9/11 lessons, grief continue in region

Across Northeast and Central Pennsylvania, memories from Sept. 11, 2001 still feel raw. Families of commuters feared the worst. Schools dismissed early. People hung flags on porches and came together to pray. WVIA’s Sarah Hofius Hall spoke to people whose lives changed because of the terrorist attacks 25 years ago. Today, we’ll bring you some of their stories.

New arts and cultural event series kicks off at historic Scranton Iron Furnaces this weekend

The historic Scranton Iron Furnaces are getting a new spark this fall as Valley In Motion brings a series of arts and cultural events to the site with Fall at the Furnaces.