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UP TO DATE

Twenty-five years later, 9/11 lessons, grief continue in region

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published September 11, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Firefighter's daughter, Pentagon hero, soldier who guarded Saddam Hussein: 25 years later, 9/11 lessons, grief continue in region

Across Northeast and Central Pennsylvania, memories from Sept. 11, 2001 still feel raw. Families of commuters feared the worst. Schools dismissed early. People hung flags on porches and came together to pray. WVIA’s Sarah Hofius Hall spoke to people whose lives changed because of the terrorist attacks 25 years ago. Today, we’ll bring you some of their stories.

New arts and cultural event series kicks off at historic Scranton Iron Furnaces this weekend

The historic Scranton Iron Furnaces are getting a new spark this fall as Valley In Motion brings a series of arts and cultural events to the site with Fall at the Furnaces.

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UP TO DATE Sept. 11, 2001Elizabeth MillerPeaceful TomorrowsMark VolkLackawanna CollegeScrantonValley In Motion
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News