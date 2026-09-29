100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

Scranton Fire Chief retiring to take State College area position

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published September 29, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
WVIA News
/
WVIA News

Scranton Fire Chief Judge retiring to take position leading State College area fire protection agency

Scranton Fire Chief John Judge is leaving the department after nearly a quarter century to take a position in Central Pennsylvania.

Judge, 52, will become fire director for the Centre Region Council of Governments (COG) in the State College area.

Lasting legacy: Kotlowski family endowment to allow Wilkes-Barre Area students to earn LCCC credits

Luzerne County Community College and the Wilkes-Barre Area School District announced a new scholarship that honors a family’s legacy.

Lawmakers return to the capitol for 11-day session

Lawmakers returned to the state capitol Monday with just 11 days in the legislative session and several pieces of legislation awaiting action.

The Pennsylvania House and Senate is facing a long to-do list in a short amount of time.

Tags
UP TO DATE Lackawanna CountyScranton Fire Department ScrantonJohn JudgeState CollegeCentre CountyCentre Region Council of GovernmentsLuzerne County Community CollegeWilkes-Barre Area School DistrictHarrisburg
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News