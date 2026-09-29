Scranton Fire Chief retiring to take State College area position

Scranton Fire Chief Judge retiring to take position leading State College area fire protection agency

Scranton Fire Chief John Judge is leaving the department after nearly a quarter century to take a position in Central Pennsylvania.

Judge, 52, will become fire director for the Centre Region Council of Governments (COG) in the State College area.

Lasting legacy: Kotlowski family endowment to allow Wilkes-Barre Area students to earn LCCC credits

Luzerne County Community College and the Wilkes-Barre Area School District announced a new scholarship that honors a family’s legacy.

Lawmakers return to the capitol for 11-day session

Lawmakers returned to the state capitol Monday with just 11 days in the legislative session and several pieces of legislation awaiting action.

The Pennsylvania House and Senate is facing a long to-do list in a short amount of time.