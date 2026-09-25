Lasting legacy: Kotlowski family endowment to allow Wilkes-Barre Area students to earn LCCC credits

Angeline and Conrad Kotlowski raised six children in the Heights section of Wilkes-Barre and treated neighborhood kids like their own.

More students — some in the audience at an event on Friday — will now benefit from their legacy.

Kotlowski family Angeline and Conrad Kotlowski

Luzerne County Community College and the Wilkes-Barre Area School District announced a new endowed scholarship that will provide financial support for district high school students to earn college credits.

The district and LCCC’s College Ready Program helps students build confidence, and the Angeline & Conrad Kotlowski College-Ready Scholarship Endowment will allow them to earn the credits without worrying about paying for them.

“The impact of the program is truly about opportunity,” Superintendent Brian Costello said. “It's something that will give not only this class but future classes, generations, an opportunity to experience what some of our kids have been able to experience right now. So we're just very grateful and appreciative for everything that they have done for us.”

Legacy in Wilkes-Barre

Angeline Kotlowski, who sat in the front row during Friday’s event, served as president of the parent-teacher organization at Heights Elementary School during the school’s first year. Known as Angie, she volunteered as secretary for GAR girls basketball, band organizations, Heights Little League and Teener Leagues, where she also spent many hours working in the concession stand. Later, she served as president of the Wilkes-Barre Bears Football organization.

Conrad Kotlowski, who died in 2004, coached Wilkes-Barre girls softball, served as commissioner of Heights Little League and coached GAR girls softball.

“Just think of how many young lives were shaped by Conrad and Angie,” LCCC President John Yudichak said. “Thousands of them. Thousands of boys and girls who grew up in Wilkes-Barre and found their lives touched by a lot of love and kindness from Conrad and Angie Kotlowski.”

Angie was born and raised in Wilkes-Barre and graduated from Coughlin High School in 1955, where she was a member of the orchestra and a strutter. After helping unveil a plaque Friday, she offered words of gratitude.

"It's a beautiful program, and I certainly hope that all the students get to utilize this great gift," she said.

Conrad grew up in Wilkes-Barre Township and graduated from Wilkes-Barre Township High School in 1953. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict.

“Their commitment was just demonstrated quietly over and over again. It was really just the way they lived their lives,” said Carol Keup, one of their daughters, who established the endowment.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Luzerne County Community College President John Yudichak speaks about the College Ready Program with Wilkes-Barre Area.

A photo of the couple in front of a Christmas tree projected onto a large screen above the high school auditorium stage. Family, friends, school leaders and students came together to celebrate the gift.

“I stand here and I see bright young students with their futures in front of them,” Keup said. “These college courses are a step that takes you to your next step, and it's really a privilege for us … to be involved with that and to be able to provide that opportunity.”

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Wilkes-Barre Area Superintendent Brian Costello, Luzerne County Community College President John Yudichak, Angeline Kotlowski and Carol Keup uncover a plaque in honor of Angeline and Conrad Kotlowski.

Opportunities for students

The LCCC/Wilkes-Barre Area College Ready Program launched in 2015, designed to strengthen students’ foundational skills in math and English while preparing them for college-level coursework.

Students have the opportunity to take college-level courses while still in high school, earn transferable college credits and gain early exposure to the college experience. Courses are taught by LCCC-trained instructors, with students receiving support through academic advising, career counseling, tutoring and financial aid guidance.

Simon Peter, who graduated from Wilkes-Barre in 2018, benefitted from the program.

“I had the opportunity to walk across stage as an 18-year-old kid out of high school and have college credits and have that stepping stone,” Peter, who is now a lawyer, told the students. “Education will take you to heights and places that are unimaginable to you at this young age. Continue to pursue your dreams and make the most of these opportunities.”

The new endowment will provide scholarships to eligible Wilkes-Barre Area students, allowing them to participate in the program without the financial burden of tuition and fees.

“What a beautiful legacy for a beautiful family,” Yudichak said. “Lives will be changed for the better. Families will grow stronger, and the place you call home, the great city of Wilkes-Barre, will become even greater because of the kindness and love you have shown here today to the children of the Wilkes-Barre Area School District.”