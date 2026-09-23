Marywood University debuts new Florence, Italy site, says region offers students 'living classroom'

Marywood University has opened a new international learning site in what it calls "one of the world’s most influential centers of art, architecture, design and culture."

The Florence, Italy location is designed to offer students immersive coursework "integrated with the city’s history, culture, and contemporary life," the university said in a release.

A formal ribbon-cutting was held recently.

“By placing students within Florence’s extraordinary academic, cultural and professional landscape, we are transforming the way they learn,” university President Lisa A. Lori said of the program, dubbed "Marywood International: Florence."

“They will not simply study in Florence — they will experience it as a living classroom," Lori said.

More than 40 Marywood architecture students began studying at the Florence site within months of the university leasing the property earlier this year.

Marywood International: Florence currently offers programs in architecture and interior architecture, with additional offerings expected as the program expands, university officials said in the release.

Students are offered professionally managed housing in apartments located in or near the city’s historic center.

"This initiative embodies the very best of Marywood’s mission: educating students to live responsibly in an interconnected world and preparing them to contribute thoughtfully to global communities through meaningful international engagement," Lori said.

Courtesy Marywood University Marywood University leaders celebrate the opening of the school's Florence location at a ribbon cutting ceremony.

James Eckler, academic vice president and dean of the Reap College of Creative and Professional Studies, said studying in Florence "gives students a depth of understanding that cannot be replicated in a traditional classroom."

“They return with a stronger academic foundation, a broader global perspective and greater confidence as they prepare to enter their professions,” Eckler said.

Lori in a June interview described the property as "a beautiful space in the heart of Florence, in the Santo Spirito area, a building from the 17th century," Lori said of the property leased for the project. "It's just gorgeous with a huge courtyard."