100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

Scranton native shares recovery journey

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published September 30, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
WVIA News
/
WVIA News

Scranton native Boland shares recovery journey in recognition of National Recovery Month

Chris Boland is the director of alumni relations at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. He’s been in recovery since 2009. As National Recovery Month comes to a close, Boland wants others struggling with addiction and substance abuse disorder to know it’s never too late to get help.

Pa. Health Department reverses course on new disease-tracking guidance, for now

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health has rescinded a 502-page proposal that could’ve given the agency more control over how it tracks and investigates the spread of diseases — and that spelled out the measures officials can take in response.

Tags
UP TO DATE ScrantonRecoveryNational Recovery MonthPA Department of HealthData CentersFracking
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News