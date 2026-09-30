Scranton native shares recovery journey

Scranton native Boland shares recovery journey in recognition of National Recovery Month

Chris Boland is the director of alumni relations at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. He’s been in recovery since 2009. As National Recovery Month comes to a close, Boland wants others struggling with addiction and substance abuse disorder to know it’s never too late to get help.

Pa. Health Department reverses course on new disease-tracking guidance, for now

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health has rescinded a 502-page proposal that could’ve given the agency more control over how it tracks and investigates the spread of diseases — and that spelled out the measures officials can take in response.