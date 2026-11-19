Festive floats, marching bands, and of course, the big man in red are ready to ring in the holiday season in Northeast Pennsylvania, as annual parades step off Saturday.

Alongside community organizations, Santa will greet families in Scranton in the morning, before spreading Christmas cheer to Wilkes-Barre in the afternoon.

Scranton Santa Parade

The 32nd annual Scranton Santa Parade starts at 9:30 a.m. It starts at the corner of Biden Street and Franklin Avenue, traveling up Biden Street to North Washington Avenue and then around the Courthouse Square, ending on Adams Avenue.

The parade is always held the weekend before Thanksgiving.

“It gives you time to get off the naughty list when you come and see Santa,” said Tom Fritz, parade marketing director.

Facebook | The Santa Parade Balloons will be among the floats during Saturday's parade in Scranton.

Fritz said this year’s parade is the largest ever, with more floats, bands, performers and participants than ever before.

“We're always trying to get bigger and better, and this year we definitely are,” he said.

The parade will also include large character balloons, Jeeps and the new Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Highlanders mascot.

Santa will stick around afterward to meet with children and collect their Christmas lists. There will also be balloons, face painting and other activities at Courthouse Square during the parade.

WNEP-TV will broadcast the parade live.

“If you can't be downtown, you can certainly watch it on WNEP… but especially with the great weather, you definitely want to get downtown, especially if you got little ones,” Fritz said. “It's their first time to see Santa, and you can't get candy if you're watching it on TV.”

Fritz advised visitors to arrive early. Mifflin Avenue and Franklin Avenue will be closed between Lackawanna Avenue and Linden Street. Lackawanna Avenue will be closed between the Marketplace at Steamtown and Main Street. Parking will be available in city parking garages and on streets outside the parade route.

Seven volunteers with nonprofit Santa Parade Inc. work throughout the year to plan the parade. The group is still looking for volunteers for Saturday, both behind the scenes and to walk in the parade. Visit The Santa Parade Facebook page or email info@santaparade.net for more information.

Facebook / Wilkes-Barre City Government Santa, Mrs. Claus and elves from the North Pole wave to spectators as they pass the Kirby Center in the Wilkes-Barre Christmas Parade.

Wilkes-Barre Christmas Parade

The Christmas Parade in Wilkes-Barre steps off at 3 p.m. at the intersection of South Main Street and South Street. The parade will travel north along South Main Street, around Public Square, passing the F.M. Kirby Center and the reviewing stand and ending at the intersection of North Main Street and Union Street.

Mike Slusser, Wilkes-Barre City special events coordinator, said there will be between 90 and 100 groups this year, including dancers, bands, businesses and organizations. Santa will arrive with McCarthy Tire.

Facebook / Wilkes-Barre City Government Santa Claus will greet spectators at the Wilkes-Barre Christmas parade Saturday afternoon.

“There always is something in the parade that's a little different,” Slusser said. “It's always kind of neat. People get really creative.”

Immediately following the parade, there will be a tree lighting ceremony. This year’s tree is a 17-foot, 28-year-old Blue Spruce, donated by Bob Bilbow of West Wyoming. It was originally planted by Ed Kopec of Edward’s Landscaping. Kopec’s grandchildren will help light the tree.

Polka Bandski will play during the Tree Lighting Ceremony on Public Square after the parade. Slusser said there will be special surprises this year, with special guests arriving during Christmas caroling.

Food from Snook’s Wings and Things and Mr. P’s Potato Pancakes will be available to purchase during the parade and tree lighting ceremony. The Salvation Army and the Wilkes-Barre Lions Club will provide complimentary hot chocolate and hot dogs.

The ice skating rink on Public Square will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Ice skates will be available for free. Ice skaters under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Parade participants and spectators are advised to use public parking facilities throughout the city.

The streets around Public Square will close at 10 a.m. Roads along the parade route will close at 1:30 p.m. and reopen at 5 p.m. Franklin Street, River Street, Washington Street and Wilkes-Barre Boulevard will remain open to get to the parade. Find more on parking restrictions and road closures online .

Slusser said city workers transform the Square in the week leading up to the parade, putting up the tree, wreaths and lights, preparing the skating rink and putting out a Santa mailbox made by Wilkes-Barre Area students.

“I think that the really cool thing about it is it kind of kicks off the whole holiday season,” Slusser said. “Downtown has events going on all the way through to the end of the year.”

Small Business Saturday will be Nov. 28, with a holiday market and candy cane trail at downtown restaurants. A Santa 5K, with a photo session with Santa, will be held Dec. 12, followed by a free screening of Disney’s “The Muppet’s Christmas Carol” at the F.M. Kirby Center on Dec. 20.