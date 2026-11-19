Olyphant Council sides with data center developer over pleas from residents

One after another, Lackawanna County residents asked Olyphant Borough Council not to settle a lawsuit with a data center developer, who also offered the borough a $101 million Community Benefits Agreement (CBA).

At the end of a three-hour public meeting, without explanation, five of the seven council members voted in favor of both the settlement with ERCOR Triboro LLC and the CBA.

Lackawanna County commissioners rescind tax break for proposed Olyphant data centers

The owner of a group of data centers proposed for Olyphant won’t get a break on property taxes from Lackawanna County.

All three county commissioners voted Wednesday to rescind a 2019 tax break intended originally for a proposed warehouse development.

Giving thanks while giving back: Find free Thanksgiving meals in your community this holiday week

The American Farm Bureau found that Thanksgiving dinner will cost families an average of 6.3% more compared to last year. And one in seven Pennsylvanians experience food insecurity, according to Feeding Pennsylvania.

Many local organizers and pantries want to take away that financial strain and give families a warm Thanksgiving meal, a helping hand and a sense of community this holiday season.