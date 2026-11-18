One after another, Lackawanna County residents asked Olyphant Borough Council not to settle a lawsuit with a data center developer, who also offered the borough a $101 million Community Benefits Agreement (CBA).

At the end of a three-hour public meeting, without explanation, five of the seven council members voted in favor of both the settlement with ERCOR Triboro LLC and the CBA.

Audience members at Rescue and Restore Church, where the meeting was held, couldn’t hear the final vote.

“We can’t hear you” and “What’s the vote?” the audience yelled out. Borough manager John Tomcho was the only borough official who spoke into the microphone.

“The vote count on both resolutions was 5-2 in favor,” Tomcho said as council walked towards the back of the church and away from the angry crowd.

Council vice president Robert Hudak and member Mike Abda voted against both settling the lawsuit and the CBA. Council president Jimmy Baldin and members Tony Delfino, Eric Hartshorn, Beth Frushon and Fred Hartman voted yes for both issues.

“Well, if they thought they heard the last of us … we’re going to keep coming, showing up,” Natalia Berjashi said, holding a clipboard with signatures for certain members of the council to resign.

Kat Bolus / WVIA News Olyphant residents huddle after the meeting was adjourned to discuss how the council voted. Many residents could not hear the council's final decision.

From warehouses to data centers

In 2022, the land’s previous owner, Triboro Industrial Park LLC, of Dunmore, whose managing member is Charles DeNaples, received final land development approval from Olyphant to build a warehousing/distribution facility on the property off Marshwood Road.

DeNaples is the son of Dominick DeNaples, co-owner of the Keystone Sanitary Landfill.

Residents who spoke during the meeting said this fight reminded them of the landfill expansion.

The property is in the borough’s CM-2 Large Scale Mixed Commercial/Manufacturing District.

Between June and December 2025, ERCOR Triboro LLC bought four parcels of land from DeNaples’ company, totaling $80 million, to construct a seven-building data center campus, according to Lackawanna County property records.

Mike Coleman is Chief Technology Officer for Emergent Data Centers, which is partnering with ERCOR to design and develop the campus. Project Triboro is a hyperscale data center campus being built to spec, according to Emergent’s website .

"It's just going to look like a warehouse. Landscaping in front … all of the landscaping is actually pretty robust. The idea is to really make this thing disappear into the background," he said.

ERCOR sued Olyphant in June to bypass its conditional use hearing process, mandated by the borough’s zoning laws.

The company, through its Philadelphia-based attorney Matthew McHugh, argued that data centers were not included in the zoning ordinance in 2022, when the land development plan was approved.

“The developer has a clear legal right to the zoning permit in question as a data center use is permitted by-right in the CM-2 Large Scale Mixed Commercial/Manufacturing District,” the lawsuit says.

McHugh, who also represents data center developers in Clifton and Covington Twp. and Penn Forest Twp., argues that a data center use matches up with allowable uses in the CM-2 district in the borough.

Kat Bolus / WVIA News Pete Kilty from ERCOR Triboro LLC discusses the differences between a warehousing facility and a data center campus.

The lawsuit asked the court to compel Olyphant to issue the zoning permit.

“The settlement is based upon having them comply with all conditional uses and not potentially losing in court where there would be no restrictions,” Olyphant solicitor John Brazil said.

Pete Kilty, who represents ERCOR, said the project still needs to go through the borough planning commission for final land development approval. He said public comment will be open then.

1 of 2 — ERCOR Team.JPG ERCOR Triboro LLC's development team. Kat Bolus / WVIA News 2 of 2 — CBA.JPG ERCOR Triboro LLC's development team walked through the Community Benefits Agreement with the council and crowd. Kat Bolus / WVIA News

Collective Bargaining Agreement

Along with settling the lawsuit, ERCOR asked Olyphant to approve a $101 million Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The borough will receive $5 million a year for 15 years — totaling $75 million — starting 30 days after the borough issues the developer a permit to build a substation to power the data center campus.

The CBA also provides:

$20.5 million for community investment; $1.25 million when permits are issued for each of the data center buildings and then another $1.5 million when each of the seven buildings open.

$4 million for first responders, police, infrastructure and parks; $1.5 million for first responders; $500,000 for police station upgrades; $1.5 million for infrastructure; and $500,000 for parks paid when the substation permit is issued.

$1.5 million paid within 30 days of the substation receiving power.

Kat Bolus / WVIA News Members of Olyphant Borough Council include, from left: John Tomcho, borough manager; Mayor John Sedlak, Tony Delfino, Eric Hartshorn, Mike Abda, Solicitor John Brazil, President Jimmy Baldan, Beth Frushon, Fred Hartman and Vice President Bob Hudak.

What about Mid Valley?

The CBA leaves out the Mid Valley School District, whose campus is 1.5 miles away from where the seven data centers are planned to be located.

But Kilty said they met with the school district on Monday.

"We agreed in good faith with both parties to continue conversations with them, discuss things that we can help do to, you know, solidify the health and safety standards that the school district has concerns on,” Kilty said. “So again, with the short period of time before this, we did meet with them yesterday, and we can plan to continue conversations and make sure that we do what we can with Mid Valley School District.”

Many residents brought up concerns about the proximity of the campus to the school district and the lack of consideration for the district in the CBA.

Laura Vitali said if there were a fire at the data centers, she doesn’t believe that there would be enough time to evacuate both the elementary and secondary centers.

In that scenario, she worries that toxic black smoke could harm students once they get outside.

"To even think that you would have to consider something like that is, it's awful, but it's, theoretical or not, it is something that could happen, and we're not prepared,” Vitali said.

Kat Bolus / WVIA News Around 200 Lackawanna County residents packed into the Rescue and Restore Church on Willow Street in Olyphant for a special Olyphant Borough Council meeting.

'Not what you were elected to do'

Resident after resident turned their ire towards council and the data center campus development team, saying they felt silenced, lied to and ignored.

"At the first meeting regarding this data center topic, I sat here and watched most of you, the ones that were here, say that you personally don't want any data centers in this town. If you even consider voting yes tonight, you'd lie directly to our faces,” resident Nicole Pasko said to council.

They pointed out flaws in the settlement and the CBA, which many said provides no guarantee that Olyphant will actually receive the money.

One of the major issues for the public was that by bypassing the conditional use process, public hearings on the project will not be held.

Because of the settlement, Ercor moves on to the final land development process. They are no longer required to bring experts to testify that its project meets the borough’s zoning laws, and residents and council are not able to cross-examine those witnesses.

"Once we waive the normal vetting process, you strip away council's and the public's ability to ask any questions,” Stephanie Saxon said.

Mary Chichura reminded council that the developer sued the borough twice.

"This is a council benefits agreement, and not a community benefits agreement," she said. "And the urgency here tonight to get this voted on is just another indication of the intent to push this through without the scrutiny that it deserves, accepting this agreement is doing nothing for your constituents who pay your salary. It is taking the easy way out, and it is not what you were elected to do.”

'It's gonna be hell'

Like many of the county’s residents, when faced with a data center development, they brought up the pollutants from diesel-powered backup generators, which will be Tier 2, instead of Tier 4, which meet the strictest emission standards.

Olyphant resident Mike Evanina asked the council to consider the bigger picture.

"None of us in Olyphant want this. Nobody does,” he said. “And we don't want it because we're looking at the big picture. Archbald gets them. We get them. Throop, Dickson, all the surrounding communities. It's gonna be hell.”

Lackawanna County Commissioner Bill Gaughan, who opposed data center development in the county, said he attended the meeting because he was “disturbed by the new form of government that was discovered in Olyphant.”

"If a data center developer finds democracy inconvenient, it can sue its way around it. If the price is right, the elected representatives will help it do so,” he said. “One hundred and one million dollars, seven data centers with nearly 400 backup generators, and not one conditional use hearing. What a remarkable bargain for everyone, except the people who were promised a voice in their own future.”

After the meeting, Gaughan said it was the most "absurd" public meeting he’s ever witnessed.

"You couldn't hear them talk at the end. They really gave no explanation of why they voted yes or no, which is a complete abdication of their responsibility," Gaughan said. "And they clearly didn't listen to anybody that got up and gave really powerful emotional comments. So it was an embarrassment. This won't be the end.”