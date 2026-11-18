The owner of a group of data centers proposed for Olyphant won’t get a break on property taxes from Lackawanna County.

All three county commissioners voted Wednesday to rescind a 2019 tax break intended originally for a proposed warehouse development.

The commissioners voted the day after the Olyphant Borough Council voted 5-2 to settle data center developer ERCOR Triboro LLC’s lawsuit against the borough.

The settlement, which will mean $101 million for the borough, is expected to smooth the path to approval of ERCOR’s plans for seven 420,000-square-foot data centers and an electricity substation where warehouses were planned.

The Mid Valley School District also is expected to vote on rescinding its portion of the tax break during a meeting that starts at 7 p.m.

Bill Gaughan, the county commissioner most vocal about opposing data centers, said the tax break’s purpose matters.

“And when that purpose fundamentally changes, as it has in this specific case, so should the decision of this board,” he said.

Gaughan said homeowners who build on to their homes see taxes rise and small business owners work six or seven days a week and senior citizens living on fixed incomes pay taxes.

“And yet some of the wealthiest corporations in the history of the world could build a multi-million or billion-dollar industrial complex and receive a substantial break on their county property taxes,” Gaughan said. “By what conceivable standard of fairness does that make any sense? tax incentives are supposed to encourage investment that would not otherwise occur.”

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