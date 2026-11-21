A feature horror film made and set in Northeast Pennsylvania will make its big-screen debut next month at the Scranton Art Haus theater.

While the Dec. 5 "After the Beep" premiere is already sold out, its director hopes the film will be available via streaming next year.

“It's just one of your typical horror films to make you entertained, for sure,” said Vinnie Langdon III, who wrote, directed and stars in the psychological thriller.

It tells the story of a newlywed couple that moves from upstate New York to Northeast Pennsylvania after a past tragedy.

Filmed over a 10-month period in Pittston, West Pittston, Dalton, the Poconos and upstate New York, the 72-minute movie features local actors, a clown named Chuckles and a cameo from former WWE professional wrestler Afa Anoaʻi Jr.

From Northern California to Northeast Pennsylvania

Born and raised in Northern California, Langdon landed his first television job at age 14 as a production assistant.

The award-winning actor and filmmaker, now 36, has gone on to produce more than 50 short films, worked on Hollywood productions and hosted the “The Vinnie Langdon Show,” a talk show syndicated on seven TV stations across the country between 2004 and 2021.

Langdon relocated from California to Pittston 10 years ago, having family connections in the region. He said he’s seen a growing local interest in filmmaking but not as many opportunities for major productions, compared to larger markets in Hollywood or New York City.

1 of 3 — After_The_Beep_Press_3.jpeg Actors Vinnie Langdon III and Isa Aguiar film a scene at Pitt Stop Deli in downtown Pittston. Courtesy of Vinnie Langdon III 2 of 3 — After_The_Beep_Press_5.jpeg Actor John Malatesta, of Wilkes-Barre, is filmed by Emily Doherty as actor Sharon Evans looks on. Courtesy of Vinnie Langdon III 3 of 3 — After_The_Beep_Press_6.jpeg Actor Nanziba Khan is on set during filming of 'After the Beep.' Courtesy of Vinnie Langdon III

“Here, you’ve got to definitely go find the opportunities or just make them yourself,” he said.

Providing an opportunity to teach local student filmmakers and those who wanted to experience a film set without having to relocate was one of the reasons he decided to make the film.

“That was nice to be able to just pay that forward,” he said.

Jumping into horror

“After the Beep” is not Langdon’s first full-length feature, but it is the first he wrote, directed, produced, filmed and acted in since moving to the area.

He says it’s also his first — and likely only — horror film.

IMDb | After the Beep Vinnie Langdon III films Robert Budd as Chuckles in 'After the Beep.'

“Normally I make comedy films, so to do a horror film, it was jumping into a pool of something that I've never experienced before,” he said.

Not much of a horror fan, Langdon said he had to research how to do “something as simple as a jump scare,” as well as timing, sound effects and musical elements.

“It was interesting for me to go through the process and get a little bit darker with the thought process of making the movie itself,” he said.

Saylorsburg scare actor Robert Budd, who has 17 years of scare-acting experience at three haunted attractions, including the Hotel of Horror in the Poconos, encouraged Langdon to make a horror film featuring his clown persona Chuckles, named after his distinctive laugh.

The short-film idea blossomed into a feature. Budd helped Langdon with initial brainstorming and reviewed the first draft of the full script.

“I think the movie turned out really well,” Budd said of a recent cast-only preview screening. “I was more than pleasantly surprised by how it came out.”

Budd said acting for a film requires a different approach than acting in a haunted house. Without the adrenaline rush and fast-paced environment of scaring in person, he had to take deep breaths to get into character for multiple takes but said the experience was gratifying.

Courtesy of Vinnie Langdon III Former WWE professional wrestler Afa Anoaʻi Jr., actor Sharon Evans and director Vinnie Langdon III pose on the set of 'After the Beep' during a carnival scene in upstate New York.

One of the best parts was hearing the song created specifically for Chuckles, Budd said. He’s also looking forward to seeing his name on the big screen at the premiere.

“I’m almost positive I’m going to tear up because it’s been a thing that I’ve hoped for for a long time,” Budd said, who noted he will be at the premiere as Chuckles.

HOW TO WATCH



The Dec. 5 Scranton Art Haus premiere is sold-out, but Vinnie Langdon III is aiming to get 'After the Beep' onto a streaming platform in 2027. Audiences should check IMDb for updates.

'Big for the area'

“After the Beep” premieres at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Scranton Art Haus. It's already sold out.

“This is kind of big for the Scranton and Pittston area, where you got a local guy that moved from California to Pittston, and he now has a feature film, and it sold out in less than two weeks in an 88-seat theater,” Budd said.

Those who snagged tickets to the premiere can expect to see several familiar locations in the heart of downtown Pittston, with the coal miner statue and different murals featured in the film. The main setting of the film is the newlyweds’ house, which is set on Fear Street in Pittston.

“You think of horror film classics like ‘Nightmare on Elm Street,’ and I was thinking, ‘Oh, a movie that takes place on Fear Street — how iconic would that be?’” Langdon said.

Langdon highlighted several popular movies filmed at real-life locations and explained how those landmarks later became legendary.

“All these years later, people could still talk about it and say, ‘Hey, remember that movie in Pittston? The lead actor walked right past the tomato statue,’ and they'll want pictures in front of it too,” Langdon said. “That would be cool.”

Reflecting on the experience, Langdon said he hopes the cast and crew enjoyed the filmmaking process.

“Sometimes that's more rewarding and exciting than the actual film itself,” he said.

As for what’s next, Langdon is focused on getting “After the Beep” onto a streaming platform within the next few months. He advised audiences to check IMDb for updates.

“I can't wait for everyone to see it,” he said.