Mohegan Pennsylvania, the state's first casino, celebrates 20 years

The Mohegan Tribe of Connecticut brought gaming to Pennsylvania 20 years ago, opening the state’s first casino with just more than 1,000 slot machines at a harness racing track, as its first venture beyond the tribal land.

Two decades later, Mohegan Pennsylvania, located on 400 acres on Route 315 in Plains Twp., has expanded to include more than 1,500 slot machines and electronic table games and nearly 60 live table games on 80,000 square feet of gaming space. The property also includes a newly renovated 238-room hotel with an on-site spa and an adjacent 20,000 square-foot convention center.

Mohegan Pennsylvania, formerly known as Mohegan Sun Pocono and Mohegan Sun at Pocono Downs, is celebrating its 20th anniversary since it opened on Nov. 14, 2006 – and its evolution into one of the state’s premier entertainment destinations.

“We are Pennsylvania's first casino,” said David Parfrey, vice president of marketing operations at Mohegan Pennsylvania. “That is a title that can never be taken away from us.”

Courtesy of Mohegan Pennsylvania Mohegan Pennsylvania, located on 400 acres on Route 315 in Plains Twp., is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Two decades of growth

The casino has continually expanded its amenities throughout its 20-year history.

“We started with just a small building down by the racetrack when we opened, and it was just slot machines,” said Jennifer Ducharme, director of events at Mohegan Pennsylvania. “Over the years, we were approved for table games…. A few years later, we added the hotel and convention center, and then we've continued to make improvements.”

In recent history, Mohegan Pennsylvania launched sports wagering in 2019 and outdoor entertainment venue Embers Terrace in 2022, which has since undergone a refresh and reopened this year.

In 2024, Mohegan Pennsylvania completed a $10 million renovation of its hotel, introduced a dedicated smoke-free gaming space in partnership with Aristocrat Gaming and opened the Crafty Stir coffee shop. In 2025, Party on the Patio introduced premium seating enhancements.

“Our goal is to make improvements to this building, to continue to serve our guests and continue to serve the community as well,” Ducharme said.

Sydney Allabaugh | WVIA News State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski presents a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and Gov. Josh Shapiro to David Parfrey, vice president of marketing operations at Mohegan Pennsylvania, beside state Rep.-elect Jessica McClay.

Giving back to the community

For the 20th anniversary, the casino celebrated more than 100 day-one employees it has retained at a team member event. Other employees have been celebrated throughout the week, Ducharme said.

First responders, vendors, nonprofits and other community partners were thanked at an event Wednesday evening at Breakers. Parfrey presented CEO Weinberg Regional Food Bank, Ronald McDonald House of Scranton and Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge with $20,000 checks. A portion came from casino patrons who elected to donate the change from their slot vouchers, and Mohegan Pennsylvania donated the remainder.

Sydney Allabaugh | WVIA News David Parfrey, vice president of marketing operations at Mohegan Pennsylvania, presents a check for $20,000 to CEO Weinberg Regional Food Bank, accepted by Gretchen Hunt.

Blue Chip received an additional $12,000 donation. Vendor Breakthru Beverage donated $1 for every drink made with Tito’s during Party on the Patio up to $6,000, which was matched by the casino.

“We just hope that we've given as much back to the community as they have given us,” Parfrey said. “The support has been overwhelming and only continues to grow over the past 20 years.”

State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski presented a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and Gov. Josh Shapiro.

“I'm proud to present this citation to you for all the incredible work that all of you have done to make this place the number one spot in Northeastern PA, for sure,” Pashinski said.

He said that Local Share Account funding has provided millions of dollars to support local communities.

The casino has generated about $2.4 billion in tax revenue from gaming alone over the past 20 years, according to Richard McGarvey, spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Courtesy of Mohegan Pennsylvania Mohegan Pennsylvania has expanded over the years to include more than 1,500 slot machines and electronic table games and nearly 60 live table games on 80,000 square feet of gaming space.

Celebrating 20 years

Guests can join in on the 20th anniversary celebration.

From Oct. 1 through Saturday, Momentum members earn one entry for a $200,000 anniversary giveaway for every status point earned. Drawings will take place on Saturday.

Country music artist ERNEST will take the stage in the Keystone Grand Ballroom on Saturday, 7:30 p.m., with Cody Lohden opening the show.

Mohegan’s flagship property, Mohegan Sun, is also celebrating its 30th anniversary, as well as the 25th anniversary of the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. To help commemorate the milestone, Metallica will perform Nov. 19 and 21. For every status point earned from Nov. 1 through Nov. 13, Momentum members receive one entry into the drawing.

The grand prize winner will receive a three-night stay at Mohegan Sun’s luxury hotel in Connecticut, two premium tickets to see Metallica, a $100 dining credit and a gift package with keepsakes and collectibles. In addition, four runner-up winners will each receive $1,250 in free slot play. The drawing will take place on Friday.

As Mohegan Pennsylvania celebrates its history, Parfrey also looks ahead.

“The last 20 years have been a wild ride,” he said. “I'm hopeful for what the next 20 years bring for this property.”

