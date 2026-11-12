With election campaign done, Cognetti aims to reform Congress and boost healthcare

With grueling election campaign finished, Cognetti aims to reform Congress and boost healthcare

An anti-corruption agenda that bans congressional stock trading and limits how long a person can serve in Congress tops Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti’s to-do list as she prepares to serve in the U.S. House.

Pennsylvania DCNR unveils new climate action plan at Centre County conservation center

Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is unveiling a new climate action plan for the state, with varying deadlines for goals between 2030 and 2050.