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UP TO DATE

With election campaign done, Cognetti aims to reform Congress and boost healthcare

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published November 12, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
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With grueling election campaign finished, Cognetti aims to reform Congress and boost healthcare

An anti-corruption agenda that bans congressional stock trading and limits how long a person can serve in Congress tops Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti’s to-do list as she prepares to serve in the U.S. House.

Pennsylvania DCNR unveils new climate action plan at Centre County conservation center

Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is unveiling a new climate action plan for the state, with varying deadlines for goals between 2030 and 2050.

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UP TO DATE Paige Cognetti8th Congressional DistrictMidterm electionElection 2026Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News