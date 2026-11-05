Hazleton’s home rule charter vote: tax concerns, public confusion and a community’s hopes for change

Hazleton voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a proposed home rule charter that could reshape the city’s municipal government.

But as the community awaited the results during the day, interviews with voters revealed a broader story — differing expectations, concerns about rising taxes and questions about what the proposed charter would actually change.

Speaking generally, home rule allows municipalities powers beyond what they normally would have under state law, including the ability to set property and personal income tax rates above what state law allows and changing the structure of local government.

The City of Hazleton Government Study Commission's final report and text of the charter is published on the city's website in English and Spanish.

The commission also published summaries of the charter in English and Spanish.

THE QUESTION & THE RESULTS



The question before voters was whether Hazleton should adopt the proposed Home Rule Charter.





A YES vote would approve the charter and establish the proposed changes to municipal government.



A NO vote would reject the proposal and maintain the city’s existing form of government.







According to unofficial results posted to the Luzerne County website, 2,736 voters, or 66.5%, voted in favor of the charter while 1,378 voters, or 33.5%, voted against.

For some residents, the referendum represented an opportunity to modernize city government. For others, it raised concerns about financial responsibility and the cost of living.

And in several conversations, a significant distinction emerged between concerns about existing taxes and the actual provisions of the proposed charter.

For some, the priority is controlling taxes. For others, it is accountability, economic development, opportunities for children or greater access to local government.

Tax concerns reveal a gap in public understanding

Among the residents interviewed by WVIA News, Apolinar Reyes expressed frustration with the financial pressures facing the community.

“A lot of things is not right here,” Reyes said, pointing specifically to the amount of money residents pay in taxes.

His comments reflected a concern shared by many taxpayers: whether local government is doing enough to address rising expenses.

Rina Guerrero expressed similar frustration, describing how financial obligations continue to increase even as household income remains relatively unchanged.

“We’re making the same amount of money,” Guerrero said, while pointing to payments that continue to rise.

Guerrero said she disagreed with the situation, reflecting the financial anxiety that has become part of the broader public conversation.

However, neither the concerns expressed by Reyes nor those raised by Guerrero establish that adopting the proposed home rule charter would automatically increase municipal taxes.

That distinction is central to understanding the referendum.

The proposal would change certain financial and administrative powers available to Hazleton’s government, but its adoption would not itself impose a new tax increase.

The charter also contains proposed property tax protections, including limits on certain increases and provisions for a homestead exemption.

Still, critics have questioned whether broader municipal authority could eventually lead to additional taxes or spending.

The difference between what the charter explicitly requires and what future elected officials might be authorized to do has become one of the most important issues in the debate.

Mayor Jeff Cusat explains the proposed changes

In a separate interview with WVIA News, Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat discussed the reasoning behind the proposed home rule charter and the opportunities he believes it could provide the city.

Cusat has supported giving Hazleton greater flexibility to address its financial and administrative challenges while maintaining an elected mayor and five-member City Council.

Robert Collado / WVIA News Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat is seen in his office at City Hall.

Among the proposed changes discussed during the interview was the establishment of a vice mayor position, creating a defined line of succession within municipal government.

Supporters argue that the charter could strengthen accountability, clarify government responsibilities and give residents additional opportunities to participate in local decisions.

The proposal also includes changes to citizen petition procedures and language-access provisions intended to make government participation more accessible.

But opponents have questioned whether the changes are necessary and whether the proposed governing structure would provide sufficient safeguards against future financial decisions.

The debate has therefore extended beyond the issue of taxes to include questions about local control, representation and public trust.

Residents express hopes for accountability and participation

Not every voter interviewed focused on financial concerns.

John Hudock expressed support for the idea of changing how the city operates, arguing that the existing approach does not adequately address Hazleton’s circumstances.

“The status quo just doesn’t apply to this particular area,” Hudock said.

His comments suggested a desire for government policies better suited to the needs of the local community.

Mary R. Malone focused on the potential for increased public participation.

Malone said the proposed charter could give residents additional opportunities to challenge policies they disagree with, rather than relying exclusively on decisions initiated by the mayor and approved by City Council.

Her comments reflected the importance of citizen involvement and the ability of residents to influence municipal decisions.

For supporters of the proposal, such changes represent an opportunity to create a more responsive local government.

Robert Collado / WVIA News Diana Colon talks about the Hazleton home rule charter proposal

A vision for Hazleton’s future

Other residents looked beyond the immediate referendum to describe the city they hope to see in the coming years.

Betty Robert said the information she had read about the proposal appeared promising.

“Everything that I read about it, it seems to be a good thing for the city,” Robert said.

She also expressed hopes for stronger businesses, improved city administration and a community where residents can work together.

Hudock similarly described his vision for Hazleton over the next five years, emphasizing employment, education, children playing in neighborhood parks and a thriving community.

Diana Colón, another resident featured in the report, called for more activities for children.

“There needs to be more activities for the children,” Colón said.

Although these comments do not necessarily represent positions on every provision of the charter, they highlight the broader expectations residents have for their local government.

Tim Novotney / WVIA News Maria Perez talks about the Hazleton home rule charter proposal.

Language access and a changing community

For Maria Pérez, the discussion about Hazleton’s future included another important concern: language accessibility.

“Because language can sometimes be a major barrier,” Pérez said.

Her comments underscore the challenges some residents face when seeking information about government services, public policies and civic participation.

The proposed charter includes language-access provisions intended to address communication barriers while retaining English as the city’s principal governmental language.

For a city with a substantial Spanish-speaking population, the question of how government communicates with residents has become an important part of the broader discussion.

Accessible information can help voters understand complex proposals, evaluate competing arguments and participate more effectively in decisions affecting their community.

A community divided over the best path forward

The referendum has also generated differing opinions among local community leaders.

Rossanna Gabriel, a member of the Government Study Commission, has publicly supported the proposed charter, expressing her belief that it would benefit Hazleton.

Meanwhile, community members has voiced opposition to the referendum, encouraging residents to carefully examine its benefits, limitations and potential costs.

Their differing positions reflect the broader debate over whether the proposed changes represent necessary modernization or an expansion of municipal authority that warrants additional scrutiny.

The Government Study Commission spent months studying Hazleton’s existing governmental structure and preparing its recommendations.

Public meetings, informational materials and explanations of the proposal were part of the effort to inform residents about the reasoning behind the proposed charter.

Nevertheless, the continued discussion about taxation suggests that some aspects of the proposal may not have been fully understood by every voter.

That does not mean concerns about taxes are unfounded. Rather, it demonstrates the importance of distinguishing between existing financial pressures, proposed governmental powers and the decisions that future elected officials might make.

What happens next?

Following voter approval of Hazleton’s Home Rule Charter, the city will begin preparing for its implementation, with the new charter officially taking effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

Once the election results are certified, city officials will work to ensure that municipal operations, administrative procedures, and governing policies align with the new framework.

The charter will introduce changes to Hazleton’s governmental structure, including the creation of a vice mayor position and expanded local governing authority.

Importantly, the approval does not mean immediate changes to city operations or automatic tax increases. The transition will take place in accordance with the charter’s provisions and applicable Pennsylvania law, marking a new chapter in Hazleton’s municipal governance.