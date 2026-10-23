Friday Night Rivals: Shamokin at Blue Mountain 'the biggest game in the state this week'

FOX56's Bob Ide is with WVIA's Roger DuPuis in the podcast studio looking ahead to what Bob calls "the biggest game in the state this week" as Shamokin prepares to play Blue Mountain.

It is, Bob notes, a matchup of two state-ranked 4A teams: "they both lead their respective districts, they both are the top seeds right now, and they both have a lot of speed."

We will hear what's on the minds of Shamokin coach Marc Persing and Blue Mountain coach Chuck Kutz as they prepare their teams for the game, as well as running down Bob's Friday Night Rivals top 10 for week 8 of the high school football season.

Also this week:

● We'll hear more from Syracuse Orange basketball coach Gerry McNamara about the season ahead, and his goal of making the program "nationally relevant" again.

● A quick lookahead to Friday night's World Series Game 1 between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays.

● What's next for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the wake of Hurts' blood clot diagnosis?

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.