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Sports Voices

Friday Night Rivals: Shamokin at Blue Mountain 'the biggest game in the state this week'

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News,
Bob Ide | FOX56
Published October 23, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
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FOX56's Bob Ide is with WVIA's Roger DuPuis in the podcast studio looking ahead to what Bob calls "the biggest game in the state this week" as Shamokin prepares to play Blue Mountain.

It is, Bob notes, a matchup of two state-ranked 4A teams: "they both lead their respective districts, they both are the top seeds right now, and they both have a lot of speed."

We will hear what's on the minds of Shamokin coach Marc Persing and Blue Mountain coach Chuck Kutz as they prepare their teams for the game, as well as running down Bob's Friday Night Rivals top 10 for week 8 of the high school football season.

Also this week:

● We'll hear more from Syracuse Orange basketball coach Gerry McNamara about the season ahead, and his goal of making the program "nationally relevant" again.

● A quick lookahead to Friday night's World Series Game 1 between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays.

● What's next for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the wake of Hurts' blood clot diagnosis?

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.

Tags
Sports Voices FOX56Bob IdeSports VoicesFriday Night RivalsHigh school footballHigh school sportsShamokin Area School DistrictMarc PersingBlue Mountain School DistrictChuck KutzGerry McNamaraSyracuse UniversitySiena UniversityCollege sportscollege basketball2026 World SeriesJalen HurtsPhiladelphia EaglesNFL
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Bob Ide | FOX56
See stories by Bob Ide | FOX56