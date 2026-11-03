Moses Taylor Hospital plans to open women’s imaging and breast cancer care center

Moses Taylor Hospital announces major investment, plans to open women’s imaging and breast cancer care center in 2027

Moses Taylor Hospital leadership announced a milestone in the hospital’s revitalization — a major investment in a women’s imaging and breast cancer care center from the Moses Taylor Foundation set to open in 2027.

The economics of Halloween: Tariffs, other factors push candy prices up in NEPA and nationwide

You may have noticed the cost of candy was more expensive than in previous years this Halloweekend. WVIA’s Allison Lussi reports various economic factors caused candy prices to rise this spooky season.