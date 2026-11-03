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UP TO DATE

Moses Taylor Hospital plans to open women’s imaging and breast cancer care center

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published November 3, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
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Moses Taylor Hospital announces major investment, plans to open women’s imaging and breast cancer care center in 2027

Moses Taylor Hospital leadership announced a milestone in the hospital’s revitalization — a major investment in a women’s imaging and breast cancer care center from the Moses Taylor Foundation set to open in 2027.

The economics of Halloween: Tariffs, other factors push candy prices up in NEPA and nationwide

You may have noticed the cost of candy was more expensive than in previous years this Halloweekend. WVIA’s Allison Lussi reports various economic factors caused candy prices to rise this spooky season.

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UP TO DATE Moses Taylor FoundationMoses Taylor HospitalHalloweenTariffsGov. Josh ShapiroStacy GarrityMidterm election
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News