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'Doom on Dunmore': Mid Valley sophomore's love for Halloween showcased in Throop display

WVIA | By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published October 31, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Will Kapmeyer, 15, adjusts one of the clowns on his front porch in Throop. His display will be open for visitors on Halloween.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Will Kapmeyer, 15, adjusts one of the clowns on his front porch in Throop. His display will be open for visitors on Halloween.

Each piece in William Kapmeyer’s yard in Throop tells a story.

There’s a gravedigger he and a friend transformed. A scarecrow used to be an old witch. A clown on the porch is made from spare parts.

All were inspired by the 15-year-old’s late grandfather, who indulged his grandson’s love for Halloween.

On his favorite holiday, the Mid Valley sophomore wants visitors to his yard at 147 Dunmore St. to experience fear, but also joy. He'll welcome the public to his Lackawanna County display on Halloween night.

“I’ve just always loved pumpkin patches, carving pumpkins,” said Will, as he's known by family and friends. “The display this year is my favorite.”

Obsessed with pumpkins

As a toddler, pumpkins already captivated Will. Before the age of 2, he became obsessed with a YouTube video of a house decorated for Halloween. Pumpkin faces on the house moved and sang “This is Halloween.”

Will Kapmeyer says his late grandfather, Gary Bolus, helped inspire his love for Halloween.
Submitted photo
Will Kapmeyer says his late grandfather, Gary Bolus, helped inspire his love for Halloween.

“He would go around in a circle in the middle of the living room and sing the song,” said his mom, Shannon Kapmeyer. “That’s when we knew he loved Halloween. But I never in a million years would think that it would turn into this.”

His late grandfather, Gary Bolus, taught him how to carve pumpkins. When Will started to swim, Bolus promised him a pumpkin for each lap he completed. Bolus, who died in 2022, bought him more than a dozen pumpkins that day.

Bolus always wanted to take Will into a Spirit Halloween store, but Will was too scared of animatronics that jumped and screamed. His grandfather eventually convinced him — and Will never turned back.

“My grandfather was great … he was one of my favorite people on earth,” Will said. “He would buy me a spaceship if he had the money.”

Gary Bolus carves pumpkins with his grandchildren, Will and Abby Kapmeyer.
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Gary Bolus carves pumpkins with his grandchildren, Will and Abby Kapmeyer.
Submitted photo
Will Kapmeyer has always loved pumpkins.
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Will Kapmeyer has always loved pumpkins.
Submitted photo
Gary Bolus carves a pumpkin with his grandson, Will Kapmeyer.
3 of 3  — Will and Dad Carving.JPG
Gary Bolus carves a pumpkin with his grandson, Will Kapmeyer.
Submitted photo

Spooky experience

Will walks through his yard, which he calls “Doom on Dunmore.” Orange and purple lights line the paths, past characters that move, illuminate and speak. Some are purchased from stores, others found at garage sales or rescued from the garbage. Some he made himself.

Will Kapmeyer, 15, points out modifications to a gravedigger he and a friend completed.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Will Kapmeyer, 15, points out modifications to a gravedigger he and a friend completed.

As the sun sets over the mountain, fog machines create a haze. Some cars on the busy street slow down for a closer look.

Will’s younger sister, Abby, used to be scared of the large “Big Bad Wolf” standing near the center of display. But now, the 11-year-old loves it.

“My brother's amazing,” she said. “He does an amazing job to do his Halloween stuff. He works really hard to do it.”

Will has taken his love for Halloween online, creating a following on his YouTube page, where he “unboxes” animatronics. As he grows his display, he hopes to grow his subscribers, too.

His mom, Shannon, and dad, Fred, never expected their yard to be taken over by spooky witches and menacing clowns. They were reluctant at first, but now embrace it.

“He's so creative with it that I can't help but let him do it,” his mom said. “He loves it. Why am I going to stop him from doing something he loves?”

Will Kapmeyer calls his Dunmore Street yard in Throop "Doom on Dunmore."
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Will Kapmeyer calls his Dunmore Street yard in Throop "Doom on Dunmore."
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Fog adds to the spookiness in the yard.
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Fog adds to the spookiness in the yard.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Fifteen-year-old Will Kapmeyer has a passion for Halloween. The Throop teen has been collecting and modifying animatronics for years and now has created a walk-through haunted attraction in his parents yard on Dunmore Street.
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Fifteen-year-old Will Kapmeyer has a passion for Halloween. The Throop teen has been collecting and modifying animatronics for years and now has created a walk-through haunted attraction in his parents yard on Dunmore Street.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Many of Will Kapmeyer's Halloween figures light up and move.
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Many of Will Kapmeyer's Halloween figures light up and move.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A witch animatronic, which Will Kapmeyer bought at the grand opening of the Spirit Halloween flagship store in New Jersey, can respond to certain words and phrases.
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A witch animatronic, which Will Kapmeyer bought at the grand opening of the Spirit Halloween flagship store in New Jersey, can respond to certain words and phrases.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Will Kapmeyer's yard includes items he purchased, salvaged or made.
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Will Kapmeyer's yard includes items he purchased, salvaged or made.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Visitors will be able to walk through the yard on Halloween.
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Visitors will be able to walk through the yard on Halloween.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

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Local Throop Lackawanna CountyHalloween
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall has covered education in Northeast Pennsylvania for almost two decades. She visits the region's classrooms and reports on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers. Her reporting ranges from covering controversial school closure plans and analyzing test scores to uncovering wasteful spending and highlighting the inspirational work done by the region's educators. Her work has been recognized by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Women's Press Association.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News