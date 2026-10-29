DOJ to monitor elections in Luzerne, three other Pa. counties

Pa. officials, voting-rights advocates will keep an eye on U.S. election monitors as they head to Luzerne, other counties

Federal election monitors will be on hand in four Pennsylvania counties for Election Day next week, and while that’s not exactly new, state leaders have a message for them: You should watch yourselves as well.

Last week, the U.S. Department sent a letter to state election officials, advising them that it would send election monitors to Allegheny, Lehigh, Luzerne, and Philadelphia counties to monitor the vote.

New Wilkes University president focuses on building relationships, navigating higher ed challenges

James Cousins grew up climbing on cannons at Valley Forge, reading whatever book he could find, studying maps and collecting antique coins.

As the new president of Wilkes University, he brings a love for history and tradition, while preparing to lead the Luzerne County school into a future of stability, transparency and growth.