New Wilkes University president focuses on building relationships, navigating higher ed challenges

James Cousins grew up climbing on cannons at Valley Forge, reading whatever book he could find, studying maps and collecting antique coins.

As the new president of Wilkes University, he brings a love for history and tradition, while preparing to lead the Luzerne County school into a future of stability, transparency and growth.

Cousins, who grew up in Southeast Pennsylvania, most recently served as president of Kentucky Wesleyan College. He became Wilkes’ eighth president in August, following a national search and the retirement of President Greg Cant, who had served in the role since 2020. Wilkes announced his retirement in December, as the school dealt with a budget shortfall and student protests.

Courtesy of Wilkes University New Wilkes University President James Cousins, along with his wife, Carrie, and son, JP, live on campus.

The new leader, along with his wife, Carrie, and 9-year-old son, JP, have settled into the president’s home on West River Street and have started to explore the region’s rich history.

“The opportunity to join leadership here at Wilkes was phenomenal because this is an amazing institution that serves both the research mission and a liberal arts mission at the same time, and integrates them so well,” he said.

Moving forward

High school students on tours walked by the large windows of Cousins’ office last week. He moved the president’s office from the second floor to the first floor of Weckesser Hall, a 1916 “Beaux-Arts” style home now used by school administration.

“Literally, everyone can see him. It reinforces that he wants to be connected to the community,” said Bill Miller, chair of the university’s board of trustees and presidential search committee.

Wilkes students protested outside the building last fall, calling for the resignation of Cant and questioning financial priorities. Wilkes disclosed a year ago that it faced a budget shortfall of about $8 million, and immediately began addressing it.

The school identified $2.4 million of new revenue opportunities and operational cost reductions, including personnel and departmental and administrative expenses; and secured $4.6 million in unrestricted gifts that provided support.

“We had our challenges, and we're moving forward,” Miller said. “I think he's going to be the right person to really execute on a lot of new strategies and new ideas to continue Wilkes’ growth.”

The university has “reached a point of financial stability,” Cousins said.

Now, the school will build on that, he said.

“When we announce something, there's going to be dollars behind it,” he said. “There's going to be momentum. It's going to be grounded in a full-throated sort of campus endorsement.”

Love of learning

Cousins, 50, grew up in King of Prussia and Havertown, outside of Philadelphia. His grandparents lived in the suburbs of Columbus, Ohio, so he became a fifth-generation student at Ohio State University.

“I loved school, and I loved to read, and I loved studying,” he said.

So he stayed in school. After earning his degree, he moved to Kentucky to teach middle and high school history and Latin.

Wanting to “do better” for his students, he enrolled in graduate school at the University of Kentucky. He earned his master’s degree, studying ancient and British history, and then his doctorate, concentrating on the history of higher education.

He moved to Michigan, working as a tenured member of the history faculty and associate dean in the College of Arts and Sciences at Western Michigan University.

He then moved to Kentucky Wesleyan College, a school of about 850 students near the border with Indiana. He served as provost and vice president of academic affairs before becoming the school’s president in 2024.

When applying for the post at Wilkes, Cousins considered how close he’d be to family and friends still in the Philadelphia area. Wilkes impressed him. And as a bonus, the diehard Phillies fan could catch more games on television in Wilkes-Barre than Kentucky, he said, laughing.

“I think I'm at that stage where you think where you want your last posting to be, and where has your preparation led you? And I think this is home,” he said. “There's so much optimism and positivity and so much pride in what the institution has represented historically.”

Forming relationships

Meeting almost 5,200 students isn’t easy. But Cousins is doing it one cup of coffee — or lunch at the dining hall — at a time.

He holds “office hours” twice a week at the Starbucks on campus. Many days, he’s the “awkward tall guy in a suit” who sits down for lunch with students at the dining hall.

Courtesy of Wilkes University Since becoming president in August, James Cousins has met with many students, faculty and community members.

“Those are great interactions, and you do it slowly, incrementally, and that's just how good relationships are formed,” he said. “I try to spend a good deal of my time talking to faculty and staff, just learning their names, so I know who they are, but also really trying to understand what their stories are and concerns and opportunities.”

While he wants to ensure Wilkes is meeting the needs of students and the community, much of the last two months have focused on listening and learning.

And he plans to continue showing up and following up, he said.

“He has really established a great rapport with both the faculty and the students, and alumni, and the board. And he's doing that by really taking the time and listening and communicating with each of those groups,” Miller said.

The president will teach History 332, a course on the New Nation, in the spring.

As higher education faces challenges of cost containment and fewer students electing to go to college, Cousins is confident that Wilkes can thrive. He hopes to make several announcements on new initiatives soon.

“If you can meet the population where they're at, you'll be successful,” he said. “Then the rest is figuring out a model that best accommodates that.”

Home on campus

At Wilkes, the Cousins have found a home.

Carrie Cousins, who owns and operates coffee shops in Michigan and Kentucky, continues to run them from Wilkes-Barre.

JP is adjusting to fourth grade at Wyoming Seminary, while attending campus events and exploring a world of academics in his campus neighborhood.

“You find endless resources and top-flight equipment that honestly you don't see anywhere else,” the president said. “I can't get over it … Excellence is the standard here. I think that's the best thing I can say about Wilkes.”