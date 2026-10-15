Pa. Health Secretary says MMR vaccines up despite ongoing measles outbreak

Pa. Health Secretary Bogen says MMR vaccines up despite ongoing measles outbreak in state

Measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR, vaccinations across the state have more than doubled, despite the state's ongoing measles outbreak.

In state Senate forum, Flynn, Soltis Sparano agree on a lot, despite party differences

A state Senate forum between incumbent Sen. Marty Flynn and challenger Sharon Soltis Sparano produced only mild conflict Wednesday and a lot of agreement on many issues.