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UP TO DATE

Pa. Health Secretary says MMR vaccines up despite ongoing measles outbreak

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 15, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Pa. Health Secretary Bogen says MMR vaccines up despite ongoing measles outbreak in state

Measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR, vaccinations across the state have more than doubled, despite the state's ongoing measles outbreak.

In state Senate forum, Flynn, Soltis Sparano agree on a lot, despite party differences

A state Senate forum between incumbent Sen. Marty Flynn and challenger Sharon Soltis Sparano produced only mild conflict Wednesday and a lot of agreement on many issues.

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UP TO DATE Dr. Debra BogenMMR VaccineMeasles outbreak Marty FlynnSharon Soltis SparanoMidterm election
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News