Join WVIA for 'Keystone Edition: Battleground Pennsylvania' tonight in audience for discussion, taping

Members of the public can join the live audience at WVIA this evening, Wednesday, Sept. 30, during a panel discussion and taping of "Keystone Edition: Battleground Pennsylvania."

The roundtable will feature political experts who will offer perspective on the important role Pennsylvania will play in the 2026 midterm election in deciding which major party controls the U.S. House — and maybe the White House in 2028.

Hosted by WVIA's Borys Krawczeniuk, panelists will include WVIA's Lydia McFarlane, Democratic political consultant and commentator Brittany Crampsie and Republican political consultant and commentator Christopher Nicholas.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the hour-long taping begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. You can learn more and sign up for tickets here.