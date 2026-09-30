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Join WVIA for 'Keystone Edition: Battleground Pennsylvania' tonight in audience for discussion, taping

WVIA | By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published September 30, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT

Members of the public can join the live audience at WVIA this evening, Wednesday, Sept. 30, during a panel discussion and taping of "Keystone Edition: Battleground Pennsylvania."

The roundtable will feature political experts who will offer perspective on the important role Pennsylvania will play in the 2026 midterm election in deciding which major party controls the U.S. House — and maybe the White House in 2028.

Hosted by WVIA's Borys Krawczeniuk, panelists will include WVIA's Lydia McFarlane, Democratic political consultant and commentator Brittany Crampsie and Republican political consultant and commentator Christopher Nicholas.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the hour-long taping begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. You can learn more and sign up for tickets here.
Tags
Local Election 2026Midterm electionKeystone EditionPennsylvania politicsBrittany CrampsieChristopher Nicholas
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News