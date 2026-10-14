Pa. Health Secretary Bogen says MMR vaccines up despite ongoing measles outbreak in state

Measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR, vaccinations across the state have more than doubled, despite the state's ongoing measles outbreak.

“Between January and June of this year, on average, in our Pennsylvania immunization electronic registry system, we had about 25,000 vaccines for MMR given each month. In July, we saw that increase to around 36,000. In August, we saw that increase to 49,000, and in September, 56,000,” said Dr. Debra Bogen, the state's secretary of health, during an unrelated press conference Tuesday in Honesdale.

Bogen said the outbreak is still primarily affecting those that are unvaccinated. Less than 1% of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated with the MMR vaccine are among those who have contracted measles during this year's outbreak, according to the state Department of Health's measles dashboard.

“These vaccines, we know for decades worked," Bogen said. "We didn't have outbreaks for decades, and it's a sad day that we have the outbreaks we have, but again, I think we can all double down and get the message out that the vaccine is effective. It is the number one way to stop the spread.”

Bogen said measles numbers have been steady, but that it’s still too early to say whether or not the spread is declining. But she said infections are not rising as rapidly anymore.

Gov. Josh Shapiro praised Bogen for the state’s measles response during Tuesday's press conference.

“We went from an average of about 25,000 vaccinations a month to now over 50,000. We've doubled that. That is a testament to her leadership.”

As of Wednesday at 2 p.m., there are 1,222 cases statewide and five measles-related deaths confirmed by the Department of Health. The Department said in a release Wednesday that it is currently investigating a death reported this week in Franklin County to see if it qualifies as measles-related.

The state's measles dashboard updates every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 2 p.m.