Wilkes-Barre rehab hospital treats patients with new 3-in-1 machine

Allied’s Wilkes-Barre rehab hospital treats neuro patients with new 3-in-1 machine

Allied Services recently celebrated 50 years of National Rehabilitation Week, which started in Scranton and now has national recognition. Allied also celebrated the success of its new machine, the Rise&Walk rehabilitation station, a symbol of progress since Rehab Week’s inception.

Philly eating disorder treatment providers, people in recovery on how they navigate GLP-1 weight loss culture shift

Use of GLP-1 medications for weight loss has exploded in recent years. Advertisements are popping up everywhere, especially social media, and telehealth companies have made it easier to get prescriptions.

But people who are in recovery for eating disorders say this level of accessibility combined with a cultural fixation on weight loss could be dangerous.