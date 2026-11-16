Geisinger alerts public to recent data security incident involving patient information

Geisinger announced Monday that "fewer than 2,000" patients will be notified of a potential compromise of personal information due to a recent data security incident.

Geisinger could not immediately clarify the exact number of patients or the impacted locations.

The health system will offer these patients complimentary identity protection, officials said.

"Protecting the privacy and security of our patients' information is a responsibility we take very seriously," said Jonathan Friesen, associate chief legal officer for privacy and innovation at Geisinger. "We are committed to maintaining our patients’ trust and have taken steps to secure our systems, investigate the incident, and further strengthen our safeguards to help prevent a similar incident from happening in the future."

'Suspicious activity' noticed in August

Geisinger noticed "suspicious activity" that involved an employee’s email account on Aug. 20, officials said.

Geisinger secured the account and launched an investigation to prevent further unauthorized access, which determined an unauthorized third party gained access to that email account.

Further review found the account contained certain patient information, which could include patient names, medical record numbers, birthdays, dates of admission, service and health insurance carrier names.

However, Geisinger did not find evidence that sensitive information such as claims or insurance identification numbers, credit card or bank account information or Social Security numbers were compromised as part of this incident.

No evidence information was misused

Geisinger said while it's not aware of misuse of patient information related to this incident, it will offer potentially impacted patients complimentary enrollment in Experian IdentityWorks, an identity protection and monitoring service, for two years.

Potentially impacted individuals will receive notification letters in the mail that include instructions for enrolling in the program. Geisinger encourages the patients to monitor account statements and explanations of benefits for any unusual activity.

The notification letter also will include a dedicated assistance line for individuals with questions about the incident.