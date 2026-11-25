Volunteers scooped turkey, mashed potatoes and vegetables into trays Wednesday at the new Meals on Wheels of NEPA building in Scranton.

After the meals were loaded on a conveyor belt for packaging, volunteer Warren Conaboy, 8, then placed the trays into boxes. He rolled them over to another group of volunteers, who bagged them with a roll, margarine cup, apple and dessert.

Warren said it felt good to volunteer, knowing the prepared meals will be delivered to about 165 older adults in Lackawanna County, ahead of Thanksgiving.

1 of 2 — IMG_4712.jpeg Bill Conaboy, president of Allied Services, and his grandson Warren Conaboy, 8, roll out boxes of meals for delivery. Sydney Allabaugh | WVIA News 2 of 2 — IMG_4706.jpeg Warren Conaboy, 8, packs meals into boxes for delivery. Sydney Allabaugh | WVIA News

“The holidays and the cold weather are always a very vulnerable time for older adults, and we want to really reach the individuals that aren't already getting meals or services,” said Lindsey Skripka, the executive director of Meals on Wheels of NEPA.

Skripka said the organization reached out to the community, asking people to refer individuals who may be in need of a meal.

“Oftentimes, the individuals that we provide meals to end up calling us to continue services afterwards, so it's really important to get in with them ahead of time, so they know that the services are there, and they also get a taste of what the meals would be like,” she said.

Giving back around the holidays

The Allied Services senior leadership team and staff members volunteered to package and deliver meals.

“We're just so grateful, particularly at Thanksgiving, to be able to be here in this building with Lindsey and her entire team and give back some of our time and energy to deliver these much needed meals out into the community,” said Bill Conaboy, president of Allied Services — and Warren's grandfather.

1 of 3 — IMG_4681.jpeg State Rep. Kyle Mullins, beside staff of state Rep. Bridget Kosierowski, scoop food into trays. Sydney Allabaugh | WVIA News 2 of 3 — IMG_4722.jpeg Volunteers assemble trays of food to be delivered to older adults in Lackawanna County. Sydney Allabaugh | WVIA News 3 of 3 — IMG_4690.jpeg State Rep. Kyle Mullins scoops potatoes into trays. Sydney Allabaugh | WVIA News

Karen Kearney, vice president of inpatient rehabilitation, and Rita Kuchta, director of nursing at Allied Services, said it was rewarding to give back around Thanksgiving, when individuals who are aging, recovering from illness or living with disabilities may face additional challenges.

“We have such a large population of geriatric patients who really need the assistance, so I'm blessed to be here to be part of this today,” Kuchta said.

The effort builds on a recently announced partnership between Allied Services and Meals on Wheels through the Fast Track Home from the Hospital program, which provides eligible adults recovering at home with up to 20 free, nutritious meals after leaving a hospital, skilled nursing facility or rehabilitation center.

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of treatment,” Skripka said. “So being able to provide the meals ahead of time, keep people out of hospitals, keep them from readmitting to these facilities, is really cost saving, and that's what we're trying to do.”

State Rep. Kyle Mullins, along with volunteers from his office and from the office of state Rep. Bridget Kosierowski, also were among the volunteers.

“It is so important for the government officials to be here in the facility and see what we do,” Skripka said, noting that the Meals on Wheels staff are advocates for older adults who receive meals to their homes. “It's very important to us that the government officials hear those voices because many of them are their own constituents.”