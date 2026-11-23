Regional Hospital of Scranton receives grant for cutting-edge technology
Pennsylvania lawmakers aim to ban pesticides containing toxic PFAS chemicals
Certain pesticides used to control pests on farms, golf courses and buildings contain certain types of PFAS compounds.
NEPA-filmed horror movie set for sold-out Scranton debut, with director eyeing streaming in future
A feature horror film made and set in Northeast Pennsylvania will make its big-screen debut next month at the Scranton Art Haus theater.
While the Dec. 5 "After the Beep" premiere is already sold out, its director hopes the film will be available via streaming next year.
NEPA Health Care Foundation heralds $2.7 million grant to support Regional Hospital’s cardiovascular program
The grant will be used for the purchase and staffing of a new imaging machine that officials say will revolutionize CT angiograms, an imaging test done mainly to check for narrowed or blocked arteries in the heart.