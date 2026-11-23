Pennsylvania lawmakers aim to ban pesticides containing toxic PFAS chemicals

Certain pesticides used to control pests on farms, golf courses and buildings contain certain types of PFAS compounds.

NEPA-filmed horror movie set for sold-out Scranton debut, with director eyeing streaming in future

A feature horror film made and set in Northeast Pennsylvania will make its big-screen debut next month at the Scranton Art Haus theater.

While the Dec. 5 "After the Beep" premiere is already sold out, its director hopes the film will be available via streaming next year.

NEPA Health Care Foundation heralds $2.7 million grant to support Regional Hospital’s cardiovascular program

The grant will be used for the purchase and staffing of a new imaging machine that officials say will revolutionize CT angiograms, an imaging test done mainly to check for narrowed or blocked arteries in the heart.