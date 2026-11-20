Beginning tonight and into early Saturday, the City of Scranton is transitioning some one-way streets into two-way streets.

The transition begins Phase 2 of the city’s ongoing effort to improve pedestrian safety, accessibility and downtown’s traffic flow.

Streets changing directions include:

200-300 blocks of Biden Street, from Wyoming Avenue to Franklin Avenue

300-600 blocks of Linden Street, from Penn Avenue to Jefferson Avenue

300 block of Adams Avenue, from Linden Street to Mulberry Street

400-500 block of North Washington Avenue, from Olive Street to Mulberry Street

The city is particularly warning drivers who are leaving Saturday’s Santa Parade — which starts at 9:30 a.m. and finishes around noon — to be aware of the street changes.

What’s next

The remaining sections of Biden Street, Linden Street, Adams Avenue, and North Washington Avenue will be converted to two-way traffic after traffic signals upgrades are installed at involved intersections in early 2027, according to the city.

Intersections and patterns are being studied individually for the overall effectiveness of traffic flow and safety.

Scranton issued some safety reminders including:

Drivers must stop at the recently implemented stop signs while traveling downtown.

Two-way traffic signs will be placed at affected intersections.

Stay in your lane, driving to the right of the double yellow centerline.

Lanes will remain tapered to one lane on North Washington Avenue at Linden Street, on Biden Street at Wyoming Avenue, and on Adams Avenue at Linden Street.

In October 2025 , a split Scranton City Council approved the changes.

For more details, visit scrantonpa.gov/traffic