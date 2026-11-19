Community members and hospital leadership celebrated another milestone of what they called Regional Hospital of Scranton’s revitalization, this time for the hospital’s cardiovascular center.

“The renaissance of Regional Hospital that is occurring post CHS is well on its way. There's been a lot of momentum over the last few months, but this is a biggie, and the writing’s on the wall that Regional Hospital’s back better than ever, and in very large part due to this terrific grant,” said Dr. W. David FitzPatrick, a cardiologist at Regional’s heart and vascular Institute.

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Health Care Foundation announced Friday morning a $2.7 million grant to support the purchase and staffing of a new imaging machine for Regional Hospital’s cardiovascular program.

The machine

The grant supports Regional’s purchase of the General Electric Vibe, an AI-powered machine that “streamlines the entire cardiac CT [computed tomography] process, from pre-scan to post-scan.”

FitzPatrick said this will revolutionize CT angiograms , an imaging test done mainly to check for narrowed or blocked arteries in the heart.

“Previous to this, the only definitive way to get a look at the coronary arteries has been through cardiac catheterization, an invasive technology,” FitzPatrick said.

He said the machine can conduct the full scan in “less than a second.”

“Not only is it faster, there's no wires involved. It's the only type of technology out there that can do this. There's less radiation. The image quality is better as well … Not only is it going to improve our diagnostic capabilities in regards to coronary arteries, but it's every other aspect of CT imaging. It's not just the heart. It's every other part of the body,” FitzPatrick said.

Regional welcomes the new technology.

“If you come into the emergency room here in the future, and you're having chest pain, as opposed to waiting a day or two for a cardiac catheterization and a stress test and all that, they'll be able to do a CAT scan and within minutes tell you what your coronary arteries look like. And if they look good, you get to go home, and you get to go home knowing that you're healthy,” said Dr. Patrick Conaboy, the CEO of Regional and Moses Taylor Hospitals.

1 of 3 — 11202026_Regional003.jpg A large group of health care workers and community partners came to Regional Hospital for Friday's announcement. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 3 — 11202026_Regional002.jpg Dr. Peter Cognetti, NEPA Health Care Foundation's board chairman, discusses the new CT Machine at Regional. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 3 — 11202026_Regional001.jpg Laura Ducceschi, president of the Scranton Area Foundation speaks about the NEPA Health Foundation. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Leveraging local partnerships

Conaboy said Regional will become the first statewide to have this technology.

“We are in line to be the first hospital in Pennsylvania to have this ability and this instrument. Not Philadelphia, not Pittsburgh, little old Scranton, Pennsylvania, And that's absolutely astounding. And that would not have been possible without the NEPA Health Foundation,” Conaboy said.

The grant will support the purchase of the machine with $1.5 million. The remaining $1.2 million of the grant will pay for the nurses, technicians and staff needed to run it.

“We realized that it was going to save lives, and so for us, this became a no-brainer. That is why today we partner with the hospital as we close out our discernment process, as we are going through the final stages of our due diligence of completing this contract,” said Dr. Peter Cognetti, the chairman of the NEPA Health Care Foundation board.

This grant marks another large investment from community partners. Regional and Moses Taylor Hospitals in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre General Hospital operate under the Commonwealth Health umbrella.

Last month, Commonwealth Health announced a more than $3 million grant from Moses Taylor Foundation to support a women’s imaging and breast cancer care center at Moses Taylor Hospital .

Conaboy thanked the foundations for their financial support through last year’s uncertainty before the hospitals were purchased by Tenor Health Foundation this February. He said NEPA Health Foundation was ready to support Commonwealth Health through the transition as soon as the purchase was approved.

“They came with open arms and open hands and said, ‘We want to work with you. We want to be part of the solution.’ And in an incredibly short period of time, we got to where we are today,” Conaboy said.

Regional leadership said this investment signifies another milestone in the hospital’s growth and rebuilding.

“Special thanks to the staff who stayed with us through 18 months of storm. It shows your loyalty, shows your commitment, and if we're giving thanks around the room today, it's the staff that deserve all of our thanks,” Cognetti said.