CEO Muller shares Reading & Northern's plans for newly purchased Luzerne County line

The pride of the Reading & Northern ticked and hissed in the background as guests lined up to see the levers and dials that make it work.

Officials with the Schuylkill County-based railroad brought the train to town to celebrate the company's $10 million purchase of the Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority's rail line, which was completed Monday.

Fewer drivers expected to travel for Thanksgiving

AAA predicts the three-year record-high travel streak will end this year, with slightly fewer people traveling for Turkey Day.

That’s largely due to gas prices being on average 80-cents higher than they were last year.