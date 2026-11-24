Inside the First Presbyterian Church in Stroudsburg, gratitude united people of all different faiths.

"It's a good time to focus on gratitude right here at Thanksgiving, and it's a wonderful time to celebrate our neighbors and learn more about each other's faith and faith practice in a way that we all participate in,” the Rev. Beth Utley said.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News The Rev. Beth Utley, pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Stroudsburg, opens the Pocono Interfaith Council's Interfaith Thanksgiving Gathering.

Utley is the pastor of the church on Main Street, which hosted the Pocono Interfaith Council’s sixth Interfaith Thanksgiving gathering, which is always held the Sunday before the November holiday.

"Sharing a meal, discovering commonalities, building relationships. There's no better way to celebrate Thanksgiving, in our opinion,” she said.

Utley said the church requested to host the celebration this year since they are celebrating their 200th anniversary in August 2027.

The celebration this year also focused on America250 and the freedom of the First Amendment.

"It's a little more patriotic than we usually do, but the fact that we are all free to worship as we please is very important to America and to Americans. So we've organized this year's presentation around those themes,” Utley said.

1 of 6 — 11232026_Interfaith002.jpg Michael Capone plays the organ at the Pocono Interfaith Council's Thanksgiving Gathering at the First Presbyterian Church in Stroudsburg. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 6 — 11232026_Interfaith001.jpg Members of the JinYin Temple chant a Buddhist call to prayer. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 6 — 11232026_Interfaith004.jpg Rabbi Daniel Zucker from Temple Israel of the Poconos blows a Shofar. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 6 — 11232026_Interfaith007.jpg Community members and those who are members of the Pocono Interfaith Council attend the Interfaith Thanksgiving Gathering at First Presbyterian Church in Stroudsburg. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 6 — 11232026_Interfaith005.jpg Christina Chen, of JinYin Temple, reads Avatamsaka Sutra: the Flower Garland Sutra during the Pocono Interfaith Council's Thanksgiving Gathering. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 6 — Z62_1416.jpg Patricia thor Straten-Mohr leads a choir, made up of members of the faith and general community, during the Interfaith Thanksgiving Gathering. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Calls to prayer

The ceremony opened with Marcin Pekala playing Johann Sebastian Bach on the organ.

“He by himself was an interfaith guy,” Pekala said.

Bach was a devoted Protestant who composed a lot of music connected with the Catholic faith, he said.

After the gathering music was played, the church bells rang as the council’s interfaith leaders made their way to the church’s sanctuary.

“A number of different traditions use bells, and they're used for a lot of different reasons,” Utley said, with a community choir seated behind her.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News A member of the JinYin Temple taps a sound bowl during a call to prayer.

She also gave a land acknowledgement to the Lenape people. The Poconos are part of the indigenous people's ancestral homeland. Native American Heritage Day is Friday and indigenous peoples, specifically the Wampanoag, are essential to the history of the holiday.

"They are our neighbors today, of course, living and working and caring for this land. Tonight we give thanks as one community of kinship and hope, and we do so with particular gratitude for what we have learned from them, and for our current opportunity to make this land better and stronger for future generations," Utley said.

Members of the JinYin Temple in East Stroudsburg chanted as two members tapped a hand bell and singing bowl.

Then, Rabbi Daniel Zucker and Charlie Cahn from Temple Israel of the Poconos played the shofar, an ancient musical horn. The trumpet-like sound is piercing. Zucker spoke in Hebrew between blows.

The first verse of Psalm 70 was read. Semih Kiyma then sang the "Adhan," the Islamic call to prayer.

"Standing in solidarity with the different calls to prayers this evening is a lovely way to start an evening for gratitude," Utley said.

'Unity of freedom'

The service continued with readings from Martin Luther King Jr., past presidents and religious texts. The council members read quotes to show the varied ways that the United States has lived the ideals of the First Amendment.

In between quotes, Nicole Snyder Rideout sang revised verses to “American the Beautiful” written in 1994 by Sister Mariam Therese Winter, which she titled “How Beautiful, Our Spacious Skies.”

“We understand that the freedom to be different strengthens our bonds of community and expands our understanding of what it means to be unified but not uniform,” the Rev. Douglas McArthur said. “As John F. Kennedy reminds us, the unity of freedom has never relied on the uniformity of opinion.”

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News A young girl looks to the balcony during the Pocono Interfaith Council's Thanksgiving Gathering.

WVIA News asked participants of the celebration what they are thankful for this year, listen below: