ShawneeCraft Brewing Company to launch 'Viewers Like Brew' beer at 'News & Brews' event this evening in Monroe County

It's a phrase that's echoed in the ears of public television audiences for decades: "viewers like you."

That famous tagline used to thank individuals for supporting PBS programming has inspired a new beer that will help support the work of WVIA Public Media: ShawneeCraft Brewing is preparing to launch a new seasonal vanilla porter, “Viewers Like Brew.”

IF YOU GO

● WHAT: WVIA News & Brews at ShawneeCraft Brewing Company

● WHEN: 6-8 p.m. today, Wednesday, Oct. 21

● WHERE: 100 Shawnee Inn Drive, Shawnee on Delaware

● DETAILS: Registration is free. A portion of all food and beverage sales throughout the evening will benefit WVIA. Register for News & Brews online.

The public can try the new beer at a News & Brews event, hosted by WVIA at ShawneeCraft Brewing Co., from 6 to 8 p.m. this evening, Wednesday, Oct. 21, in Monroe County.

One dollar from every pint sold will go to WVIA Public Media. The 10-barrel batch equates to about 2,500 pints to be sold over the next month or more.

Guests can join WVIA in the brewery’s beer garden, heated by fire pits, to meet members of the news team. A portion of all sales tonight — including from pizzas — will go to WVIA.

“We have some special pizza pies that our chef has created specifically for WVIA with some fun WVIA names,” said Michael Albert, the brewery's chief operating officer. “So you'll have to come by to actually see what that is.”

Celebrating 'this beautiful natural setting'

Located on the banks of the Delaware River in the Pocono Mountains, ShawneeCraft Brewing Company’s motto is “True to Nature, True to the Craft,” reflecting its focus on its natural surroundings and craft brewing.

Charlie Kirkwood bought the Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort 50 years ago, and the family started the brewery on the grounds 17 years ago to complement other amenities.

“The idea of starting the brewery was to sort of keep with the idea of this beautiful natural setting that we are in,” said Albert, Kirkwood’s son-in-law.

ShawneeCraft Brewery is surrounded by 70,000 acres of national and state parks, Albert said.

“We really pride ourselves on being sort of connected to the outdoors, connected to outdoor activities. This is a great season right now to get outside,” he said, noting the beauty of local fall foliage. “Stopping by the ShawneeCraft Brewery is a great activity to do after the fact.”

The brewery produces small-batch traditional style beers, with 16 on tap, including a traditional witbier, kolsch and London dry session porter. It maintains a small garden and apiary on the property, harvesting vegetables used in the kitchen and honey used in the brewery.

“It is a real classic place that sticks to tradition and is all about serving delicious beers paired with also traditionally crafted wood-fired pizza,” Albert said.

ShawneeCraft Brewing Company ShawneeCraft Brewing Company features live music in the brewery and taproom.

A special beer for WVIA

Head brewer Ian Detrick is excited about "Viewers Like Brew."

“It's probably my favorite dark beer we've done in a long time,” he said.

ShawneeCraft Brewing Company "Viewers Like Brew" is a vanilla porter. One dollar of every pint sold will go to WVIA Public Media.

Detrick said it's like their traditional dry, roasty, London-style session porter but with more roasted and dark malts to make it “a little heavier, a little more robust.” The vanilla extract comes from Madagascar vanilla beans.

“It ended up taking quite a bit more vanilla than we would have expected,” he said. “We kept dumping it in the porter more and more and more until we finally got a really nice balance of both chocolate and coffee roast up front, followed by a fairly intense vanilla finish.”

Those who come to try the new brew will be able to enjoy other attractions during the gathering.

There will be live music by local artist Robbie Grier, and activities include a taproom in the brewery, shuffleboard, foosball and pinball games.

“It’s going to be a great event,” Albert said. “It's a great place to come, hang out, enjoy good beer, good food and good times.”