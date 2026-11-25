Plains Twp. made it on Santa’s nice list once again this year.

The Plains Twp. Santa Claus, known by his government name Joe Spagnuolo Jr., said he looks forward to the parade each year.

“We're a big family, and we treat our community as such. It's my favorite day of the year. I absolutely love it. I love doing it,” Spagnuolo said.

Spagnuolo reprises his role as Santa in this year’s annual Plains Twp. Christmas parade, on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 11 a.m.

1 of 2 — lions_santa_2025.jpg Plains Lions Club with Santa during the 2025 Holiday Season. Submitted by Plains Lions Club 2 of 2 — treelight_2025_lions.jpg Plains Lions Club at The Brick in Plains Twp. for the annual tree lighting in 2025. Submitted by Plains Lions Club

Years of holiday tradition in Plains Twp.

Plains Twp. commissioner Robert Sax helps keep the Christmas magic alive.

It started with a tree from a local family to be used for a community tree lighting.

“Somebody would donate a tree to us, so we'd go around town, and it used to be like a competition,” Sax said.

Once the tree got cut down, it would be paraded through the township with Santa on a firetruck. The tree would be placed at what locals call “the Brick,” the wall that’s home to the "Welcome to Plains Township" sign.

Submitted by Plains Lions Club The vo-tech law enforcement class walks in the 2025 Christmas Parade in Plains Twp.

The township upgraded the Brick over the years, with a wall installation and numerous Christmas trees on display year-round which are lit during the community’s tree lighting event.

“It's just important that it's tradition for families to get together and come together. Now we're doing a tree lighting event. We do that the Wednesday before Thanksgiving,” Sax said.

The Lions Club, a non-profit organization that assists in many of Plains Twp.’s holiday events, hosts fundraisers throughout the year to give back to the community by helping people in need of wheelchairs, eyeglasses and hearing aids. The organization also hosts many of the holiday events in Plains Twp. with funds raised earlier in the year.

The annual Christmas parade

The Plains Twp. Christmas parade started more than a decade ago. Local law enforcement and fire departments, businesses and other volunteers participate in the event. Hundreds of families and spectators wait patiently on the sides of roads, waiting for the parade to begin and, most importantly, for Santa’s arrival.

Spagnuolo said the parade is one of his favorite events in Plains Twp.

“[My favorite part is] I think the whole build up when we're putting the lights up around town and then the Christmas tree lighting, and then we build the stockings to hand out to the kids because every kid that comes in to get their picture taken with Santa gets a stocking filled with different candies and crackers and stuff like that,” Spagnuolo said.

Spagnuolo said being Santa has become more than just a volunteer opportunity. It’s now a family affair.

“My brother brings up his son, my nephew, and they're in Mechanicsburg. And then my stepson and his family are in Havertown, and then my stepdaughter is in Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia. So everybody comes up for it. It's really great,” he said.

Spagnuolo said his family travels from different areas of the state to see him in the parade. His family also helps get him into costume.

“My wife, Mary, helps me because I can't do it myself. It's not that easy. So especially once you get everything on the head, I can't see. I still haven't figured out how to unfog the fake glasses that I have, so I need a lot of help,” Spagnuolo said.

Many police officers and firefighters include their children in the parade, allowing them to throw candy and wave from floats.

“You'll see all the Plains police officers if they have children, they're usually standing out there with them doing the traffic. You have the students up at the vo-tech that are in the law enforcement class up there. They come down and they run traffic for us as well,” Spagnuolo explained.

Spagnuolo said the best part of taking on the role of Santa is the reactions from the children.

“That makes it the best part of the year for me is just their faces, and what's really neat is I try to learn from as many of the kids as I can, especially the really young ones. So when their parents bring them up to me, they're sitting on my lap, and I say their name, their face is just the funniest thing because they're like, ‘How does this guy know me?’ ” Spagnuolo said.