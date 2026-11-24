The pride of the Reading & Northern ticked and hissed in the background as guests lined up to see the levers and dials that make it work.

"I wanted to get pictures with the train and everything," said Wilkes-Barre resident Matt Lutz, who parked a 1933 Rolls-Royce 20/25 beside 81-year-old steam locomotive 2102.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Reading & Northern steam locomotive 2102 arrives in downtown Wilkes-Barre Tuesday morning, Nov. 24, 2026.

Lutz wasn't alone. No one seemed to mind the mud and ruts along the tracks as they snapped pictures of the train and waited to tour the massive engine's cab during its triumphal visit to downtown Wilkes-Barre Tuesday.

Officials with the Schuylkill County-based railroad brought the train to town to celebrate the company's $10 million purchase of the Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority's rail line, which was completed Monday.

That line, known as the Luzerne and Susquehanna Railway, was most recently operated on the authority's behalf by the R.J. Corman Railroad Co., which unsuccessfully bid against Reading & Northern for the tracks.

Perhaps no one was as pleased Tuesday as Reading & Northern CEO Andy Muller Jr., who smiled and shook hands with everyone from civic leaders to railfans and curious residents.

"I'm beyond relieved," Muller said. "I'll tell you, it's a year-and-a-half of hard work, you know, convincing [Luzerne County] council that I could do the job."

Now that he has, the railroad boss is ready to show an entire community what he and his company can do.

"After today, we're going to just start actually working on the railroad," Muller said. "There's a lot of work needs to be done."

1 of 4 — aimeetrain2.jpg A Reading & Northern car host holds the ladder for visitors to locomotive 2102 on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026 in Wilkes-Barre. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 4 — aimeetrain3.jpg A Reading & Northern car host holds the ladder for visitors coming down from the cab of locomotive 2102 on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026 in Wilkes-Barre. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 4 — aimeetrain4.jpg The wheels of Reading & Northern T-1 steam locomotive 2102 are seen up close in Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 4 — aimeetrain5.jpg Reading & Northern Railroad T-1 steam locomotive 2102 is seen in Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Tracks need to be upgraded

In September, Reading & Northern won the bidding with an offer of $10 million — $7 million in cash and $3 million in promised system upgrades.

That work includes upgrading the tracks and right-of-way along the 59.65 miles of tracks now owned by a newly created Reading & Northern affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre Terminal Railway Co. It's an active freight line which serves over a dozen customers.

"There's a lot of encroachments on the railroad, and so they've been running the railroad at 10 miles an hour," Muller said.

"We've got to gradually get the speeds up, so that's going to take a while," he added. "I'm hoping for July 4th we get the railroad up to 30 miles an hour."

By that time, Muller also envisions a much different landscape in downtown Wilkes-Barre than the muddy lot that greeted guests on Tuesday. Reading & Northern is looking to create a station for passenger excursions in the area off South Wilkes-Barre Boulevard where 2102, a caboose and several passenger cars were on display Tuesday.

From there, excursion trains would bring riders to the railroad's Pittston Yard, where trains have carried day-trippers to Jim Thorpe since 2023.

"We're gonna build a tower here," Muller said, similar to a vintage-styled version at the railroad's Reading Outer Station yard in Berks County. "And then the platform will be pretty much the same as Pittston."

"Trains will run out of here every Saturday and Sunday to Jim Thorpe," he said.

Another reason the speeds need to go up.

"I got to get from here to Pittston in 20 minutes," Muller said of upgrades that will be needed for the passenger excursions.

But the railroad also is looking to get passengers on trains here much sooner than that: Reading and Northern has scheduled Santa trains to depart from Wilkes-Barre on Dec. 23 and Dec. 24.

"You're gonna see ads in the papers tomorrow," Muller said. "It says Santa Claus is coming to Wilkes-Barre."

1 of 2 — trains112426e.jpg The interior of Reading & Northern Railroad T-1 steam locomotive 2102 is seen during its visit to Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. Roger DuPuis / WVIA News 2 of 2 — 112426trainc.jpg Visitors wait in line to tour the cab of Reading & Northern Railroad's 1945 T-1 steam locomotive 2102 in Wilkes-Barre. Roger DuPuis / WVIA News

Safety considerations

But more and faster trains need more than improved tracks: They need better warnings for road vehicles and pedestrians.

"We don't want to hit people, right?" Muller said.

For years, the slow-moving trains run over the Luzerne & Susquehanna plodded through downtown intersections that lack warning lights and gates. A number of low-speed crashes between trains and motor vehicles led to upgraded crossing signs and pavement markings, but they're all that warn central city motorists.

"None of the crossings are protected. It's a mess, so that's the first thing we want to do is get the crossings safe," Muller said. "And there is some federal money to put crossing gates and flashers at Market and Northampton."

Roger DuPuis / WVIA News The front end of a Reading & Northern locomotive is seen in the Lehigh River Gorge in this 2023 photo.

Eyes on the freight side

Reading & Northern is shorthand for the railroad’s full name, the Reading Blue Mountain and Northern. Founded by Muller in 1985, the railroad already serves shippers in nine eastern Pennsylvania counties, Berks, Bradford, Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Wyoming.

It runs along more than 400 miles of track from Reading to Mehoopany and operates a 7-mile rail line from Towanda to Monroeton in Bradford County. The company employs more than 350 people.

Reading & Northern takes over from RJ Corman, which had 13 customers along the former Luzerne & Susquehanna, according to federal filings.

"There's actually more freight on this line than people realize," Muller said, adding that they started serving freight customers from Monday, and that the line recently acquired two new customers in Plains Twp.

"I see a lot of potential with this line. It hasn't been marketed at all," he said.

Muller said the national rise in fuel prices has been a boon for his railroad, and expects it will be the same for the newly acquired line.

"The phone is ringing off the hook since the diesel fuel prices are high," he said. "We will definitely get some customers. But it takes time."

Roger DuPuis / WVIA News A 1933 Rolls Royce poses next to Reading & Northern Railroad's 1945 T-1 steam locomotive in Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026.

'Romilda supported me all along the way'

Muller is glad the battle to buy the railroad is over, and expressed support for Luzerne County officials who supported the deal.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo on Monday called the sale "a major win for our county and a turning point for Northeastern Pennsylvania."

"She was wonderful, I'll tell you," Muller said Tuesday. "Romilda supported me all along the way, and her remarks yesterday after I bought this just made me feel good."

"No matter how successful you are in life, it's nice to get compliments," he added.

Luzerne County Council Member Denise Williams was on hand Tuesday to check out the steam engine, buy Santa Train tickets for her family, and personally congratulate Muller.

"I think this is going to be a really wonderful thing for the community," Williams said.

She's excited to take her husband, daughter and grandchildren on the train next month.

"As soon as I saw them, I thought they're going to sell out so quick. I'd love to be on one of the first excursions," Williams said of the tickets.

Over by the train, meanwhile, Lutz chatted with people who had stopped to ask about the 1933 Rolls-Royce, which he maintains as fleet manager for the car's owner, businessman Thom Greco.

Seeing the two vintage vehicles together brought back a lot of memories.

"I have a bunch of electric trains," Lutz said, staring over to the real thing. "And you know, it's something you never ever outgrow."