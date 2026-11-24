Measles death in Centre County ninth in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has confirmed another measles-associated death — the ninth in the state and the first in Centre County this year, according to the state Department of Health. The person was not vaccinated.

Pennsylvania has had 1,638 known measles cases this year — by far the most of any state.

Mackenzie has no regrets as he spends his final days in Congress

Lehigh Valley Congressman Ryan Mackenzie was among Republicans voted out of office earlier this month. The 44-year-old lawmaker recently sat down with Tom Shortell, of Lehigh Valley Public Media, to discuss the election and his remaining time in office. WVIA’s Roger DuPuis spoke with Shortell about what Mackenzie had to say.