After nearly a full term in Congress and 12 years as a state representative, U.S. Rep. Ryan Mackenzie has found himself with a new, unwanted label: lame duck.

Mackenzie, R-Lehigh Valley, suffered the first electoral defeat of his career in the Nov. 3 election, a 12.5-point loss to Democratic challenger Bob Brooks. Before this election, Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District was known as a contentious battleground known for close results.

WVIA NEWS

TALKING WITH CONGRESSMAN-ELECT

BOB BROOKS



Lehigh Valley Public Media's Tom Shortell spoke with 7th District congressman-elect Bob Brooks earlier this month. That interview can be found here.

Political observers have pointed to rising costs and the war in Iran as the cause for Republicans' historic defeat on Election Day. Democrats are projected to control both chambers of Congress after achieving vote margins not seen since the Watergate scandal.

But Mackenzie, who took office in 2024 on a promise to fix the economy and stay out of forever wars, pushed back on those takes. Instead, he chalked up the rout to the cyclical nature of Washington.

"There’s just the history of American politics, that pendulum that swings against the party that holds power heading into the midterms," he said.

In an interview Wednesday, Mackenzie said that voters appear to be losing patience with politicians. Forty years ago, political parties would hold their majorities for long stretches. But their windows in power have been shrinking. These days, control of Congress, the White House or both ping-pong back and forth between the parties almost each federal election.

"I don't think there’s a single thing that we could have handled differently that would have changed the outcome of this election," said Mackenzie.

Mackenzie touted his accomplishments in office, saying he secured more than $160 million for his constituents while passing tax cuts into law. That funding included more than $100 million in FEMA-delayed payments to area hospitals, a $47 million federal contract with Mack Trucks for military grade dump trucks and other earmarks, including funding for a new fire station in Alburtis.

"I don't think there’s a single thing that we could have been handled differently that would have changed the outcome of this election."



— U.S. Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, R-Lehigh Valley

He also cited his work to address the needs of local constituents, saying his office closed more than 11,000 cases over his two years in office. Those matters ranged from families trying to secure lost military medals for loved ones to travelers struggling to get passports to immigrants needing to resolve disputes over their legal status, Mackenzie said.

"These are things that maybe other people don't think of as important, but we place a high value on representing," Mackenzie said.

Tom Shortell / Lehigh Valley Public Media U.S. Rep.-elect Bob Brooks, D-Lehigh Valley, addresses the media shortly after declaring victory in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

An icy transition

One constituent he won't be addressing is Brooks, his incoming successor. After pledging to assist in the transition on Election Day, neither Mackenzie nor his office have spoken with Brooks or his team, Mackenzie said.

Mackenzie built his re-election bid on attack ads targeting Brooks and his family finances. A 20-year-old financial dispute between Brooks and his former in-laws over a $162,000 debt was heavily featured in attack ads, and Mackenzie later called for criminal prosecutors to investigate his opponent.

Brooks cited the attack ads on him and his family when he pulled out of the only PA-7 debate. When delivering his acceptance speech on Election Night, Brooks said he looked forward to never having to speak Mackenzie's name again.

"I don’t think he’s looking to hear from us," Mackenzie said.

Mackenzie, who did not call Brooks to concede the race, said his office is turning over unresolved constituent cases to U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa.

Cases were handled similarly in 2024 when communications broke down between Mackenzie and former U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, D-Lehigh Valley. U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., took on the caseload last time.

Similarly, Mackenzie said he hoped Brooks would go to bat for the Community Funding Projects, better known as federal earmarks, that he submitted for the district but that he did not plan on speaking to Brooks about them. The Brooks team can review the list of projects online, he said.

The news wasn't welcomed among Brooks' transition team.

“We are disappointed to hear that Rep. Mackenzie’s team has no plans for a transition," said spokesperson Benny Stanislawski. "Bob is not willing to play politics with constituent casework, and our team welcomes the opportunity to sit down with Rep. Mackenzie’s team to ensure a smooth transfer.”

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News U.S. Rep. Ryan Mackenzie greets the crowd prior to President Donald Trump's arrival to Mount Airy Casino Resort in December 2025.

Still work to do

Mackenzie, who has spent his adult life in politics, said he wasn't ready to begin discussing his next steps once the 120th Congress is sworn into office Jan. 3. Instead, the 44-year-old said he's focused on his remaining six weeks in Washington.

The main task will be avoiding another government shutdown, he said. Unless Congress authorizes another continuing resolution, federal agencies will begin closing on Dec. 11.

"We need to find a way to make sure the government functions responsibly," Mackenzie said.

Senate Democrats are debating whether to leverage their votes to demand that the Trump administration withdraw resources from the war in Iran. Ending the conflict was a top priority during the midterm elections, and officials such as U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., see the resolution as a way to force an exit.

Brooks called on the current Congress to end the war without the threat of the shutdown.

"Until the next Congress is sworn in, Republicans still control the White House, Senate, and the House. They must act accordingly," he said in a statement.

Mackenzie, however, said lawmakers should fund the government with no strings attached. He made a similar calls in 2025 when Democrats forced the longest shutdown in American history.

Democrats last year demanded that congressional Republicans restore Medicaid funding slashed in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and extend subsidies for Affordable Care Act premiums. The shutdown upended air travel, shuttered national parks and saw hundreds of thousands of federal employees furloughed before ending 43 days later without restoring Medicaid or the subsidies.

"We should not be trying to negotiate new policy decisions into being or force it as a requirement for government funding," he said. "Their policy outcomes were not achieved, and hopefully they've learned that."

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This story was originally published by our partners at Lehigh Valley Public Media.