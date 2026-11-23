Mya Lavan loves farm animals — pigs to be exact. She also loves the color purple, as evidenced by her lavender-colored sweater and fuzzy socks to match.

She plays field hockey year-round, eager to play any position that allows her to run the field. Her favorite part of the game?

“Scoring,” she said with a laugh.

The 11-year-old is a sixth grader in the Lake-Lehman School District. And she recently suffered a hemorrhagic stroke caused by the rupture of an arteriovenous malformation, or an abnormal connection of arteries and veins.

But it's hard to tell.

She walks with confidence, smiles easily, pets her family's dog Lucy and doesn't get upset talking about what must have been a scary experience for anyone, let alone an 11-year-old.

Mya returned to her family’s Shavertown home Friday, with just under a week to go until Thanksgiving and less than a month after her life-threatening stroke.

“We didn't know what the future looked like in the beginning, but just the progress that she's made in three-and-a-half weeks now is phenomenal," said her father, Bill Lavan.

"Even at the hospital and at the rehab center, they were just amazed by how much progress she was making day by day," Lavan said, and looked at his daughter.

"That's because you're a special little girl.”

Mya’s story

Mya and her two best friends dressed as the three blind mice for Halloween this year. Her older brother closed the night with a sleepover at the family’s home.

“My son Mason, who was in seventh grade, had many seventh- and eighth-graders sleeping here in the basement, so we slept on this couch to overhear what was going on downstairs,” said Mya’s mother, Christina Lavan.

Mya did not complain that anything was wrong and went to bed like everything was normal.

“She was going up to bed, and she said to me, ‘Dad, the boys are leaving candy all over the floor downstairs, and Lucy's gonna get it, and she's gonna get sick. You need to go clean that up.’ I'm going to bed, and then she walked up the stairs, and she went to bed. She was fine,” said her father.

But around four in the morning, her mother heard something unexpected: vomiting from Mya’s room.

“In my mind, I was thinking what any parent would think: she ate too much candy, or maybe she has a rampant stomach bug because they come on so quickly,” she said.

1 of 3 — 11242026_Mya009.jpg Bill, Mya and Christina Lavan along with their dog Lucy at their home in Shavertown before an interview. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 3 — 11242026_Mya003.jpg Bill, Mya and Christina Lavan along with their dog Lucy pose for a photograph at their home in Shavertown before an interview. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 3 — 11242026_Mya005.jpg Bill Lavan helps his daughter Mya with a snack. Mya still attends PT to regain some fine motor skills in her right hand and balance. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Mya got in the shower, and her mother heard, “I need help,” called weakly from the bathroom.

“She was collapsed on the floor, outside of the shower on the bathroom floor, not able to respond to me in any way. I immediately started screaming for my husband because it looked like she was having seizure-like activity, and she wasn't able to talk, but she was breathing,” her mother said.

Christina Lavan works as a nurse, so she snapped into action, shining a phone flashlight into Mya's eyes.

“Her pupils weren't responding how I wanted them to, so I knew something serious was going on. 911 arrived. They hooked her up to the monitors, and within seconds, EMS had her over his shoulder and running her out the door,” she said.

An unknown arteriovenous malformation that Mya was born with ruptured in her brain.

“We never knew she had one because she never needed to have that imaging,” her mother said.

Geisinger’s Danville hospital was prepared to treat Mya in its pediatric neurosurgery unit, but she was not stable enough to get there, even by Life Flight. Dr. Greg Weiner, a neurosurgeon at Geisinger Wyoming Valley, performed emergency surgery.

“He saved her life,” Mya’s mother said.

Life-saving surgery

Weiner had performed this type of surgery many times before, but not often in pediatric patients.

Weiner and his team had to stop the bleeding from the rupture. They placed a drain in her brain to alleviate pressure and removed a small piece of bone to get rid of the malformation and the bleeding.

Submitted by Geisinger Dr. Greg Weiner and his team performed life-saving surgery on Mya Lavan following her stroke.

Weiner made Mya’s parents a promise before heading into what would be a six-hour surgery.

“If we don't do this, she will not survive this. But if we do it now, I'm very confident we will get her back to her baseline in the next few months and get her back playing field hockey in the foreseeable future,” he said.

Mya’s parents said Weiner’s approach has stuck with them.

“He said, ‘Tell me about Maya. Tell me who she is, and tell me what she likes. I want to know about her.’ And I thought that was the most amazing thing I've ever heard in my career as a nurse,” Christina Lavan said.

To Weiner, that’s just part of his job.

“It's not going to change the procedure you're doing, but it shows to the family a little bit extra care that's involved in understanding who they are, who the family is, it puts them at ease to talk about their daughter, their loved one," he said. "It also connects them to me, so they understand that I am not just a surgeon, but a physician and a father as well."

From Geisinger Wyoming Valley, Mya was transferred to Geisinger Danville’s pediatric intensive care unit and finished out her hospital stays at Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital in the Lehigh Valley.

Mya’s parents credit Weiner with saving their daughter’s life.

“I am honored to be in a position to do this, to be given these opportunities, and I don't take it for granted," he said. "As a father of two young boys of Mya’s age it hits home even more to me."

Mya’s recovery

Mya spent about three-and-a-half weeks in the hospital recovering. The stroke impacted her coordination, equilibrium and vision.

“It was tiring, but we got to see her learn how to walk again, with a walker, and not being able to see too well to now being able to see without eye patching and walking assisted. She's really doing amazing,” Christina Lavan said.

As a nurse, her mother understood clinically what happened to her daughter. She said she never would have expected Mya to be home so soon.

“Especially as I was reading her my chart, as everything was happening in the ER, and as soon as I saw brain herniation, I didn't think she would be here, period,” her mother said.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Mya and Christina Lavan share a laugh.

After just a few days home, Mya walked with a barely detectable limp on her right side. She walked around the house, showing off some of the gifts she received from the community while she was in the hospital. Her care team remains optimistic about Mya’s recovery.

“I think she should make a full recovery in six months. I think this will all be behind her," Weiner said. "I don't want to put a number on it, but just my feeling. I think she's made a faster recovery than I expected in the three weeks."

He credited her support system with her rapid recovery.

“She's strong. She's motivated. Her family is particularly motivated. They have the supportive community around her, so I knew that she would get back faster than average,” Weiner said.

‘Overwhelmed’ by community support

The family described the last few days since Mya’s return as a ‘whirlwind.’

That night, she had plans to see her two best friends. The previous night, Lake-Lehman’s entire varsity field hockey team, including the coaching staff, came over for pizza.

“She's been their ball girl the last couple years, so they all love Mya, and they let her even do conditioning and summer workouts with the team, so she's very close with them,” her father said.

The community rallied behind the family with fundraisers, runs in her honor and even blood donations. The USA Field Hockey Team sent a signed hockey stick. Division One field hockey teams reached out to her.

“It was so cool,” Mya said.

“Throughout the last couple weeks, everything that's been done for her, that's been posted on social media ... we showed her everything in the hospital, and I truly believe that all that support and their prayers helped her through this difficult time,” Mya’s father said.

Weiner also said he was struck by the outpouring of community support.

“I was just overwhelmed with the support [from] the Valley … I always knew that it was a close knit community. But specifically, what I learned not so much from the technical aspects of things, but just how amazing this town was in rallying behind her and her family … It made me very proud to be a member of this community,” he said.

1 of 3 — 11242026_Mya007.jpg Mya loves squishies, field hockey and her friends. The U.S. Field Hockey team sent her a signed stick. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 3 — 11242026_Mya004.jpg Mya Lavan has a bag of notes and cards from friends and supporters. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 3 — 11242026_Mya008.jpg The Wilkes-Barre Area Field Hockey team gave Mya Daschund slippers in honor of her neurosurgeon, Dr. Weiner. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Paying it forward

Mya regularly volunteers at nursing homes in the area. Her initial plan for this year was to do manicures at the nursing home for the holidays, but that plan got disrupted by the past month's events. So, she came up with a new way to give back this holiday season.

“She collected a couple hundred sets of socks. She donated a good portion to the rehab center down in Bethlehem where she was, but her and her friends are going to go before Christmas time and deliver them to the nursing home and maybe the cancer center at Geisinger,” her father said.

Her mother said she’s proud of her daughter’s resilience and big heart.

“In the wake of what started as a tragedy, how people came together for Mya, it was really amazing to see … It's something that we could never ever repay to these people, but we are so grateful and hopefully able to pay it forward,” she said.

Now, Mya enjoys her time home as she adjusts to a new normal, including regular physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy sessions.

She’ll start the school district’s homebound schooling program to stay caught up and slowly work towards full school days while going in for ‘fun things’ like art club.

Mya smiled and talked about this week's upcoming holiday.

“Looking forward to eating the stuffing,” Mya said with a laugh.

Her parents gazed at her with love, as they wrapped their arms around their daughter.

“In a world where you could be anything, be a Mya, and that's who she is,” her mother said.