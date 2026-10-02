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Sports Voices

Friday Night Rivals game of the week: Abington Heights at Scranton Prep, plus college ball, WBS Penguins opener

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News,
Bob Ide
Published October 2, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
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Roger DuPuis is in the WVIA podcast studio with FOX56's Bob Ide, looking ahead to the Oct. 2 Friday Night Rivals high school football game of the week: Abington Heights at Scranton Prep.

Bob also runs down his FNR Top 10, and in local college football previews Saturday's matchup between Bloomsburg and Lackawanna College.

Roger asks what happened last week in Penn State's loss to Wisconsin, and Bob looks ahead to Friday, when the Nittany Lions will play Northwestern at the Wildcats' brand-new Ryan Field.

It's also time for hockey night in Northeast Pennsylvania, as the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins prepare for their home opener Saturday against Springfield at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.

Tags
Sports Voices Sports VoicesHigh school sportsHigh school footballCollege sportsCollege footballAbington HeightsScranton PrepLackawanna CollegeBloomsburg UniversityPenn StateNittany LionsWilkes-Barre/Scranton PenguinsFOX56Bob Ide
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Bob Ide
See stories by Bob Ide