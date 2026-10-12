Scranton streetscape project progresses with one corridor finished
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Scranton streetscape project celebrated: One corridor finished, other areas nearly complete
Less than a year after Scranton City Council approved Mayor Paige Cognetti's downtown streetscape plan, the first finished section was celebrated Wednesday along Lackawanna Avenue.
Pennsylvania proposal to ban law enforcement at polling places reflects activist concerns
Some voting and immigrant rights activists are worried about ICE agents showing up at polling places.