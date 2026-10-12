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UP TO DATE

Scranton streetscape project progresses with one corridor finished

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 12, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Scranton streetscape project celebrated: One corridor finished, other areas nearly complete

Less than a year after Scranton City Council approved Mayor Paige Cognetti's downtown streetscape plan, the first finished section was celebrated Wednesday along Lackawanna Avenue.

Pennsylvania proposal to ban law enforcement at polling places reflects activist concerns

Some voting and immigrant rights activists are worried about ICE agents showing up at polling places.

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UP TO DATE Scrantondowntown ScrantonImmigrationU.S. Immigration and Customs EnforcementMidterm election
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News