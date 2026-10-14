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UP TO DATE

Gov. Shapiro, Sec. Bogen launch Nurse Shortage Assistance Program

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 14, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Gov. Shapiro, Sec. Bogen launch Nurse Shortage Assistance Program in Honesdale

Gov. Josh Shapiro and state health secretary Dr. Debra Bogen officially launched the Nurse Shortage Assistance Program in Honesdale on Tuesday. It's a $5 million investment made possible by the state budget. The program provides matching state funds to hospitals to attract nursing staff with student loan repayment assistance.

Skill games are now illegal in Pennsylvania, but supporters hope industry's luck will turn

As of midnight Tuesday, bars, clubs and shops that offer so-called “skill games” were slated to become targets for law enforcement if owners haven’t removed the devices.

The machines’ fate was decided after Harrisburg missed a Tuesday deadline to provide a legal framework for the slot-machine-like cabinets, once the state Supreme Court ruled that the law as currently written did not permit them.

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UP TO DATE Skill GamesSkill Game TerminalsGov. Josh ShapiroDr. Debra BogenHonesdaleWayne Memorial HospitalWayne CountyNursing
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News