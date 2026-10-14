Gov. Shapiro, Sec. Bogen launch Nurse Shortage Assistance Program in Honesdale

Gov. Josh Shapiro and state health secretary Dr. Debra Bogen officially launched the Nurse Shortage Assistance Program in Honesdale on Tuesday. It's a $5 million investment made possible by the state budget. The program provides matching state funds to hospitals to attract nursing staff with student loan repayment assistance.

Skill games are now illegal in Pennsylvania, but supporters hope industry's luck will turn

As of midnight Tuesday, bars, clubs and shops that offer so-called “skill games” were slated to become targets for law enforcement if owners haven’t removed the devices.