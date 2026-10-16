Nolans to retire after nearly three decades coaching soccer in Wilkes-Barre

Fielding success: Nolans to retire after nearly three decades of coaching soccer in Wilkes-Barre

Jack and Sherry Nolan have coached soccer together for more than 30 years. They’ll retire at the end of this season. For the latest Beyond the Scoreboard feature, WVIA’s Sarah Hofius Hall visits a soccer field in Luzerne County.

Archbald residents: Still skeptical after open house for the Project Gravity Data Center Campus

The developer behind the Project Gravity Data Center campus in Archbald held an open house on the project. Despite the outreach, borough residents are still skeptical of the plans and how it could impact their lives.