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UP TO DATE

Nolans to retire after nearly three decades coaching soccer in Wilkes-Barre

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 16, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Fielding success: Nolans to retire after nearly three decades of coaching soccer in Wilkes-Barre

Jack and Sherry Nolan have coached soccer together for more than 30 years. They’ll retire at the end of this season. For the latest Beyond the Scoreboard feature, WVIA’s Sarah Hofius Hall visits a soccer field in Luzerne County.

Archbald residents: Still skeptical after open house for the Project Gravity Data Center Campus

The developer behind the Project Gravity Data Center campus in Archbald held an open house on the project. Despite the outreach, borough residents are still skeptical of the plans and how it could impact their lives.

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UP TO DATE Wilkes-Barre Area High SchoolSoccerArchbald BoroughLackawanna CountyStop Archbald Data CentersLuzerne County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News