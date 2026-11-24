Lackawanna County Judge Terrence Nealon is seeking clarification on a settlement between Olyphant borough, its zoning officer and data center developer ERCOR Triboro LLC.

In an order issued Friday, Nealon asks what ERCOR’s lawyers expect of the court. Nealon also wants to hear from the Mid Valley School District, who emailed court staff, also on Friday, to say the district opposes the settlement agreement and requests that the court reject the agreement.

From Nealon’s order, it seems that counsel for ERCOR is seeking court approval for the “Stipulation and Settlement Agreement” signed after an Olyphant Borough Council special meeting on Nov. 17.

However, the judge writes it is unclear what standard of judicial review is requested.

He asks Victor, New York-based ERCOR if the court is “vested with broad discretion to determine whether the ‘Stipulation and Settlement Agreement’ is in the best interest of the affected parties” or if the court’s involvement is merely to assure that ERCOR, Olyphant and zoning officer William Shigo understand the agreement’s terms?

A special meeting and school district intervening

After nearly three hours of public comment on Nov. 17, Olyphant Borough Council voted 5-2 to settle a zoning dispute with ERCOR during a special meeting. They also voted 5-2 to approve a $101 million Community Benefits Agreement which had been vocally opposed by residents.

Because of the settlement ERCOR, which sued the borough twice, expects to receive its requested “by-right” zoning. That would bypass Olyphant’s conditional use process in which the developer would have to prove its project aligns with the borough’s zoning laws.

The Mid Valley School District, whose students live in Dickson City, Olyphant and Throop, learned about the special meeting on Saturday, Nov. 14. The following Monday, district Solicitor Donald Dolan filed a petition to intervene and a petition for injunction relief in ERCOR’s lawsuit against the borough.

Dolan’s petition argues that without a conditional use hearing, the district will be placed in a “particularly vulnerable position" because of "adverse health effects from environmental exposures such as air pollution, noise, or chemical contaminations, and the ability of the school district to use its indoor and outdoor school facilities and property.”

“The failure to conduct a conditional use hearing will deprive the Mid Valley School District of the opportunity to voice its legitimate concerns,” Dolan wrote in the court documents.

District representatives, including Dolan, met with ERCOR’s development team ahead of the Olyphant meeting.

ERCOR’s Peter Kilty said after the special meeting that they agreed in “good faith” with the district to continue conversations about the school district’s health and concerns.

A hearing on the settlement and Mid Valley's motion for entry is scheduled for Dec. 7 at 9:30 a.m. in Lackawanna County court.