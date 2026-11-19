Mid Valley School Board president Steven Vituszynski made clear that the board is not negotiating with data center developer ERCOR Triboro LLC.

"I want to assure you that nobody on this board has or will be involved in any kind of backroom deals,” he said during Wednesday’s regular school board meeting. “We may have meetings with these people to voice our concerns as well as all the concerns that have been forwarded to us.”

On Tuesday, Olyphant Borough Council voted 5-2 to settle a lawsuit with ERCOR. The decision grants the project zoning approval without going through Olyphant’s conditional use process, where the Victor, New York-based developer would have to prove that their Project Triboro Data Center Campus meets all of the borough’s zoning requirements.

Olyphant also approved a $101 million Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) that leaves out the Mid Valley School District.

The seven-building data center campus with an electrical substation will be located 1.5 miles away from the district’s campus.

Around 2,000 students in the Mid Valley School District live in Dickson City, Olyphant and Throop. Around 200 employees work at the district daily.

Before Olyphant’s special meeting, the data center campus’ development team met briefly with three school board members and district representatives.

That’s after Solicitor Don Dolan filed a petition to intervene and petition for injunction relief in ERCOR’s lawsuit against the borough.

Vituszynski said on Tuesday they knew they would not do any type of negotiating at the meeting.

“It was just so that we could make our point very clear why we had done what we did with Olyphant and our concerns with the project going forward,” he said.

Olyphant resident Mary Cuchara asked the school board to do everything they can to intervene.

"We got nothing from our council on any kind of studies that have been done. So you have more power than we do, and that's why we're appealing to you. Anything you can do, we would appreciate it," she said.

The legal pursuit

Vituszynski said the board found out about Olyphant’s special meeting to settle the lawsuit, just like the community did, by seeing the meeting notice advertised on Saturday in The Times-Tribune newspaper.

"We were never invited to participate,” he said. “We were just as disappointed as you are that nobody has the opportunity to go through a conditional use here.”

He said the district and its solicitor, Donald Dolan, had to scramble on Monday to intervene.

The petition lists Mid Valley’s concerns, including noise, vibration, air quality from diesel-powered backup generators, and construction-phase impacts from dust and disrupted outdoor activities.

“All of which affect the academic and extra-curricular activities of the Mid Valley School District students, and the working environment of the faculty and staff,” it says.

Dolan’s petition also argues that without a conditional use hearing, the district will be placed in a “particularly vulnerable position" because of "adverse health effects from environmental exposures such as air pollution, noise, or chemical contaminations, and the ability of the school district to use its indoor and outdoor school facilities and property.”

“The failure to conduct a conditional use hearing will deprive the Mid Valley School District of the opportunity to voice its legitimate concerns,” Dolan wrote in the court documents.

For example, in Archbald, the Valley View School District was granted party status in the Wildcat Ridge Data Center conditional use hearings. Their attorney, Kyle Callejas, cross-examined witnesses about how the campus would impact the students and staff at the neighboring school district.

ERCOR said Tuesday that the public will be able to question the project once they submit an amended land development plan to the borough's planning commission.

Lackawanna County Judge Terrence Nealon granted Mid Valley’s petition to intervene in the lawsuit if the district, the borough and the data center developer are unable to reach an agreement.

Dolan said Wednesday that a hearing date has not yet been set.

Kat Bolus / WVIA News Members of the Mid Valley School Board and Superintendent Patrick Sheehan listen as residents voice their concerns about the ERCOR Triboro LLC Data Center Campus planned for 1.5 miles away from the district campus.

'The good neighbor card'

Mid Valley school board director Frank Galli said he was at Tuesday’s meeting in Olyphant, and that borough President Jimmy Baldan was trying to make it sound like the district had a secret meeting.

On Tuesday, Baldan — who was the only council member to ask a question before voting on the settlement and the CBA — asked ERCOR’s development team if they met with Mid Valley. Pete Kilty, who represents ERCOR, said they had.

Baldan asked how the meeting turned out and if there would be a follow-up meeting.

“We agreed in good faith with both parties to continue conversations with them, discuss things that you know we can help do to, you know, solidify the health and safety standards that the school district has concerns on,” Kilty said.

Olyphant resident and Mid Valley parent, Eva Rappenglueck, told the board that ERCOR’s presentation on Tuesday was about being a good neighbor, yet they left out the school district.

"I feel like it's definitely a red flag because in my thought, if they really wanted to play the good neighbor card, they would say ‘we're actually talking to the school right now, and we're going to, you know, try and give them all these things to make everybody healthy and safe and help out’," she said.

'Protect of all our people'

Like Lackawanna County , the school board also unanimously voted to rescind the property’s LERTA – which stands for Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance.

The board said they approved the tax break in 2019 because they believed the planned warehousing project would bring jobs to the region.

“We chose to vote it down tonight because none of that appears like it's going to come to fruition,” Vituszynski said.

Also at the meeting, the board hired Stewart Acoustical Consultants to do a baseline noise study of the district’s campus ahead of any construction or operation of the data centers.

Vituszynski said he’s not sure if the district has the ability to stop the data center campus from being built in Olyphant.

"We probably do not. What we want to try to do is do what we can to protect all of our people who are on our campus on a daily basis,” he said.