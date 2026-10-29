Shiver with antici-pation: 'The Rocky Horror Show' returns to Little Theatre for first production after loss of Tim Curry
Hot patootie! Bless our souls! The Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre loves its rock-n-roll as it presents its production of ‘The Rocky Horror Show’ for the 12th year, its first since the death of legendary actor Tim Curry.
Tim Curry played Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the original movie and has been praised for his groundbreaking performance as the drag-dressed mad scientist from the galaxy of Transylvania in the 1975 film. The actor died in August, leaving behind a theatrical legacy for future generations.
‘The Rocky Horror Show’ follows typical Midwestern couple, Janet and Brad, and their experience at the Frank N Furter castle through a theatrical rock performance.
'Let's do the time warp again,' with a new director's touch
Though Little Theatre does ‘Rocky Horror’ every year, each show has a new director with their own style. This year’s production will be brought to life by husband and wife duo Mike and Eyanna Wawrzynek.
“The spirit that Tim Curry brings to the movie is something that …as the director, I've tried to inject into every single aspect of the production, from the costumes to the set to even just the way that I staged different numbers,” said Eyanna Wawrzynek, the director of this year’s production.
This show is her directorial debut.
“She loves ‘Rocky Horror’ more than anyone else on the planet, and she's really injected it with a sense of energy and fun that feels original, but also hearkens back to that original movie,” said her husband Mike Wawrzynek, who will play Frank-N-Furter in this production.
Honoring Tim Curry
Mike Wawrzynek said that despite the big shoes to fill, both literally, as the character wears sky-high platform heels, and figuratively, it’s an honor to play the character that Tim Curry did decades earlier.
He's performed as Frank-N-Furter several times before. But honoring Tim Curry’s legacy gives it extra significance this year.
“I was just captivated by this performance that Tim Curry gave, and just the strength, the courage, the vulnerability to be able to go out there dressed like this. [It] really was a freeing experience to see that, and then to get to do it on stage and to honor what he did, and to truly give an homage to his performance and all of the other Frank-N-Furters that are out there,” he said.
‘Rocky Horror’ encourages audience members to be active participants throughout the performance.
“The best way that I can describe it is: Come as you are. This is the kind of show where it doesn't matter who you are, what you believe, what you stand for. If you love being a human being, if you love seeing people dance and have fun and just experience life, 'Rocky' is the kind of show for you,” said Eyanna Wawrzynek.
‘The Rocky Horror Show’ at Little Theater
Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7:00 p.m. and midnight
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