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UP TO DATE

Kingston natives pitch pickle-flavored beer on ABC's 'Shark Tank'

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 28, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Relishing the moment: Kingston natives pitch pickle-flavored beer on ABC's 'Shark Tank'

Cousins from Kingston hope that pickle-flavored beer becomes shark bait. An idea that was born four years ago has evolved into a dill-flavored craze that made its way into Trader Joe's, Disneyland and now "Shark Tank."

Pa. Turnpike hearing on 'Scranton Beltway' revisions to Wyoming Valley interchange set for Wednesday, Oct. 28

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, in coordination with the state Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), will hold a public hearing this week about revisions proposed for the Wyoming Valley Interchange in Luzerne County as part of the Scranton Beltway project.

Gov. Shapiro signs bell-to-bell cell phone ban for all Pennsylvania schools

Gov. Josh Shapiro has officially banned all personal mobile devices in Pennsylvania schools, joining 26 other states in adopting a bell-to-bell restriction statewide.

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UP TO DATE KingstonDonna's Pickle BeerShark TankPennsylvania TurnpikeScranton BeltwayGov. Josh ShapiroCell Phones in SchoolsCell phones
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News