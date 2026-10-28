Relishing the moment: Kingston natives pitch pickle-flavored beer on ABC's 'Shark Tank'

Cousins from Kingston hope that pickle-flavored beer becomes shark bait. An idea that was born four years ago has evolved into a dill-flavored craze that made its way into Trader Joe's, Disneyland and now "Shark Tank."

Pa. Turnpike hearing on 'Scranton Beltway' revisions to Wyoming Valley interchange set for Wednesday, Oct. 28

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, in coordination with the state Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), will hold a public hearing this week about revisions proposed for the Wyoming Valley Interchange in Luzerne County as part of the Scranton Beltway project.

Gov. Shapiro signs bell-to-bell cell phone ban for all Pennsylvania schools

Gov. Josh Shapiro has officially banned all personal mobile devices in Pennsylvania schools, joining 26 other states in adopting a bell-to-bell restriction statewide.