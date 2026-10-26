Pa. Turnpike hearing on 'Scranton Beltway' revisions to Wyoming Valley interchange set for Wednesday, Oct. 28

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, in coordination with the state Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), will hold a public hearing this week about revisions proposed for for the Wyoming Valley Interchange in Luzerne County as part of the Scranton Beltway project.

The hearing will take place at Pittston Area High School, 5 Stout St., Yatesville on Wednesday. Registration will begin at 4:30 p.m., with plans on display for public viewing. Public testimony is scheduled to be taken from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

First proposed in 2018, the project would provide high-speed connections between Interstate 81 and Interstate 476 — also known as the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike — at the Clarks Summit interchange in Lackawanna County and at the Wyoming Valley interchange in Luzerne County.

As previously reported, high-speed connector lanes are intended to give drivers the opportunity to make the transition between I-81 and I-476 more smoothly than they can now.

Construction on the Scranton Beltway is tentatively set for 2029-2032, according to the current timeline.

Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission This map included with Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission documents shows the route of the proposed Scranton Beltway project.

What the hearing is for, how it will work

While Wednesday's hearing is part of the overall Scranton Beltway Project, its purpose is to address the Environmental Assessment (EA) information and proposed design revisions specifically in the Wyoming Valley Interchange area.

The hearing is part of the 30-day comment period, which opened Oct. 12 and will remain open until Nov. 20.

● Registration — Those providing testimony are asked to register in advance by calling 215-922-8081 ext. 1678 or emailing scrantonbeltway@paturnpike.com. Registration for testimony will also be available at the hearing.

● Time limits and place — Oral testimony will be limited to five minutes per participant and the number of slots will depend on available time. Individuals may provide testimony privately in a separate hearing room with a stenographer.

● No Q&A — The public hearing format does not allow for question and answer, only official testimony, Turnpike officials said. Any questions posed during testimony will be officially answered in the final Environmental Assessment document upon its public release.

● Accessibility — The meeting location is accessible to people with disabilities.

Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Construction on the Scranton Beltway is tentatively set for 2029-2032 according to the current timeline.

Project context

Turnpike officials say the Scranton Beltway "aims to alleviate persistent congestion on the heavily used I-81 corridor in the Scranton area" by creating a direct connection between I-81 and the Northeastern Extension (I-476)."

"The Scranton Beltway will alleviate congestion while improving local and regional mobility by providing motorists with an alternative route during peak travel times and incidents, reducing through-traffic spilling onto local roads," a Turnpike release says.

Neighbors and community members have raised concerns about the need to demolish some adjacent homes and acquire easements for others.

Critics of the plan also have questioned whether the cost of Turnpike tolls would continue to dissuade motorists from using the road.

The 16-mile trip between the Wyoming Valley and Clarks Summit interchanges costs a two-axle vehicle $3.44 with EZ-Pass and $6.88 without it at the current rates. (When WVIA previewed a pair of November 2024 hearings those tolls were $3 and $6.40, respectively.)

The Turnpike has increased tolls for 18 consecutive years through 2026, and due to financial obligations appears likely to continue doing so. The commission this year approved a 3.5% systemwide toll increase that will take effect Jan. 3, 2027.

Turnpike officials say the preliminary cost estimate of the beltway project, based on 2025 figures, is about $245 million. It will be funded primarily by Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission toll revenue along with $40 million in federal funds through PennDOT — but they say the commission "does not raise tolls to fund individual projects."