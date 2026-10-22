Archbald council unanimously denies zoning for data center campus

Archbald council unanimously denies zoning for hyperscale data center campus in borough

Archbald Borough Council unanimously rejected a zoning request to construct the 14-building Wildcat Ridge Data Center Campus on 578 acres in the borough.

About 200 community members — some of them standing, some of them from other municipalities fighting data center plans — erupted into applause in the borough building’s third floor gym Wednesday night.

Pennie rates rise across the board for 2027, despite being lower than insurers’ initial proposals

Pennsylvanians who purchase their insurance through Pennie, the state's Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace can expect higher costs for 2027, although the final rates are lower than what insurers were seeking.