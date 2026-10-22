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UP TO DATE

Archbald council unanimously denies zoning for data center campus

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 22, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Archbald council unanimously denies zoning for hyperscale data center campus in borough

Archbald Borough Council unanimously rejected a zoning request to construct the 14-building Wildcat Ridge Data Center Campus on 578 acres in the borough.

About 200 community members — some of them standing, some of them from other municipalities fighting data center plans — erupted into applause in the borough building’s third floor gym Wednesday night.

Pennie rates rise across the board for 2027, despite being lower than insurers’ initial proposals

Pennsylvanians who purchase their insurance through Pennie, the state's Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace can expect higher costs for 2027, although the final rates are lower than what insurers were seeking.

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UP TO DATE Archbald BoroughStop Archbald Data CentersData CentersWildcat Ridge Data CenterLackawanna CountyPennieAffordable Care Act
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News