Dylan Pidich loved to sing and play the guitar. When he became too weak to make music, he began telling stories.

The 28-year-old Moscow, Lackawanna County resident and his older sister Alyson are now award-winning screenwriters who hope a sitcom about a dysfunctional Amish family makes it to production.

Writing the script brought the siblings closer — and gave Dylan a chance to express himself in a different way. A connective tissue disorder has limited his ability to perform everyday tasks.

“I write for about three, four hours in the morning until my eye muscles give out and my brain is kind of tired,” he said. “I listen to a lot of books, I listen to a lot of movies, and that's basically how I learned to write.”

Sibling bond

Alyson Pidich is 15 years older than her brother. She loved taking care of him as a baby — even dressing him in her American Girl doll clothes when he was born prematurely.

When he got old enough, they began making videos together with an old-fashioned video camera from the 1980s. They loved to make films starring their cats, pretending they were pirates or detectives.

Submitted photo Dylan and Alyson Pidich have always shared a close bond, despite being 15 years apart.

“We would write scripts… not that we thought we were going to go into acting or writing or screenplays or producing or directing. That wasn't the goal at all,” said Alyson, 43, a doctor who lives in New York City. “Looking back, we've probably been training for this our whole lives, not knowing.”

Health struggles

Dylan has struggled with his health for most of his life. He couldn’t attend middle school or most of high school in-person. For years, he lacked a diagnosis and searched for answers.

He felt well enough to pursue a music degree from Boston College. He played the guitar and dabbled in drums, bass, piano and cello. He also sang beautifully.

“I was pretty healthy, and I lived a normal life,” he said.

His symptoms soon became too much.

Those symptoms — tendonitis in his wrists, ankles and the muscles he uses to swallow and move his eyes, and stretchy skin that resembles tissue paper — eventually led him to a diagnosis of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a group of 13 heritable connective tissue disorders.

Now, a cerebrospinal fluid leak causes low pressure in his brain. He spends nearly all day lying flat.

“I can only be upright maybe 10, 15 minutes at a time, and I can use my eyes a few hours a day and my voice a few hours a day,” he said.

He needed a way to feel creative.

“I was a singer-songwriter before I got sick, and I can't sing. I can't play any instruments anymore,” Dylan said. “So that was sort of the natural outlet that I drifted towards with writing.”

Writing process

For the Pidich family, being creative comes naturally.

Alyson, a doctor who specializes in functional medicine and lives in New York City, relaxes after a long day by writing. She’s near completion of a novel that she hopes to publish.

The siblings discussed many ideas for their first script. They would talk on the phone for about an hour to brainstorm ideas and collaborate. Dylan does most of the writing, and Alyson handles more of the editing.

“It's just a lot of back and forth. And when we get to a bigger stopping point, or a scene ends, or an act ends, I usually will come home, and we'll meet in person and have several hours of meetings and talk about it,” she said.

Alyson’s medical practice combines alternative therapies with general medicine — working to improve health and lifestyles. After learning so much about her brother’s condition, she now works with others who have Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome.

Script about Amish family

With Dylan writing from Moscow, and Alyson working in New York City, the siblings came up with their award-winning idea — a sitcom pilot about an Amish family in Lancaster County.

Called “Intercourse,” the script won the North Fork TV Festival's Pilot & Script Competition this fall. The festival, held each fall in Greenport, New York, champions independent television. The winners list describes the plot as a “dysfunctional Amish family grapples with modern temptations in the horse-and-buggy town of Intercourse, Pennsylvania.”

The Austin Film Festival also recognized the script, naming it a semifinalist — an honor given to the top 2% in a field of more than 11,500 entries.

The siblings now hope to get the pilot into development. They also want to incorporate current events, such as the measles outbreak, as part of the plot.

When Dylan and Alyson get stuck while writing, they bounce ideas off their dad, Bob.

“They've had hundreds of ideas, but you know they talk about them for a half hour or something, and they weaned them down, and finally, yeah, let's run with this one, and try this,” the father said. “I was really pleasantly surprised about their success in Austin, because Austin is really tough.”

Future plans

As the siblings hope to see the show "Intercourse" make it to television, they’ve started on another writing project — a feature film set in Scranton.

“We're really excited about that,” Alyson said. “We're in the beginning, but we have our story mapped out.”

They're not ready to reveal details of the plot yet, but they would love to see both the television show and film be made in Pennsylvania.

Their mother, Mary, is proud of her children’s success so far — and looks forward to their creativity one day making it to a large audience.

“We have two talented kids here,” she said.

Production inquiries can be made to pidichscripts@gmail.com.